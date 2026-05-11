What Happened the Last Time the LSU Tigers Took On the Ole Miss Rebels

In a perfect world, the LSU Tigers will head into Week 3 of the 2026 college football season with a well-earned 2-0 record with wins over the Clemson Tigers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to replicate the start to their 2025 campaign.

Their third matchup, however, runs deep in the team's lore, as they gear up for the Magnolia Bowl against the Ole Miss Rebels.

And just to make this year's edition a little more interesting, head coach Lane Kiffin has jumped from one sideline to the other, manning the LSU Tigers while Pete Golding endures his first full season in Oxford.

What Happened in the Most Recent "Magnolia Bowl?"

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) carries the ball in for a touchdown during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 5 of the 2025 season brought the two SEC schools together for the 111th time on the gridiron, with both teams boasting undefeated 4-0 records and AP Top 25 rankings as the No. 4 Tigers paid a visit to the No. 13 Rebels.

In a battle of elite offenses, the Tigers got on the board first early on as quarterback Garrett Nussmeier hit up wideout Nic Anderson from seven yards out, and the extra point gave LSU a 7-0 lead.

Kiffin and the Rebs, however, were not going to roll over easily, and the team would go on to rattle off 17 unanswered points throughout the remainder of the half with a field goal by Lucas Carneiro, a 15-yard rushing score by running back Kewan Lacy, and a two-yard connection between quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and wide receiver Cayden Lee, putting Ole Miss up 17-7 after the first half.

While the Tiger defense held Ole Miss scoreless in the third quarter, a pair of field goals by LSU kicker Damian Ramos chopped away at the Rebels' lead, with Brian Kelly's team only facing a four-point deficit heading into the final quarter.

There, Ole Miss continued to show life with a six-yard touchdown run by halfback Logan Diggs, but LSU stayed in the game as Harlem Berry found the end zone from six yards out himself with just over five minutes left in the contest.

LSU knew they needed either a stop or a turnover, and every time Chambliss or Lacy would stay on the ground with the rock, the Tigers' chance for victory shrank slimmer and slimmer.

Finally, LSU got the stop on third down that they needed, stuffing a quarterback keeper by Chambliss for no gain on 3rd & 3.

Kiffin made the call, and the Rebels went for it on fourth, and it resulted in a 20-yard pass play from Chambliss to tight end Dae'Quan Wright, giving Ole Miss more than enough of what they needed to convert and put the game on ice.

Three kneel downs later, and LSU had been given their first loss of the 2025 season by the man that little did they know would be taking the reins in Baton Rouge a few short months later.

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