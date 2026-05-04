LSU Was Surprisingly Close To Landing Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss

The LSU Tigers have undergone some massive changes to both the roster and coaching staff this offseason. Along with the hiring of new head coach Lane Kiffin, the Tigers also brought in new assistants and a slew of players out of the transfer portal.

One of LSU's top target in the portal this offseason was no doubt Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who Kiffin coached in Oxford last year. The move made sense, though Chambliss eventually announced a return to Ole Miss following an eventful eligibility case in Mississippi court.

But despite choosing to return to Oxford, Chambliss admitted in a recent interview with On3's Chris Low that the decision to not pick LSU was much tougher than some might have expected.

Trinidad Chambliss Considered Joining LSU Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the interview with Lowe, Chambliss mentions that the departure of Ole Miss' offensive coaching staff made the decision tough, as he was already familiar with the system. Additionally, the unknowns of who the Rebels would replace Kiffin with gave Chambliss something else to consider.

“I mean, there were discussions," Chambliss told Lowe. "There were thoughts. I’m not going to lie about that because you have to understand what my circumstance was. I had just transferred here. My offensive coordinator was Coach Weis. I had just learned that system. He was leaving, and they were taking most of the offensive guys. I didn’t know who was going to be our head coach at the time. I didn’t know who was going to be the OC."

All of these factors clearly gave Chambliss every reason to choose LSU. It's clear the Tigers made the decision difficult, as the program no doubt would have also had a massive NIL deal waiting for Chambliss in Baton Rouge. Why not be one of the sport's highest-paid players while doing it for the coach who recruited you?

Ole Miss Beat Out LSU For Chambliss After Golding's Hire

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

But despite that, Chambliss said that once Golding was announced as the team's new coach, the decision was made much easier.

"There were just a lot of unknowns and question marks. So, yes, those thoughts were there, but once we went with PG, it didn’t take me too long to decide. I was all Ole Miss," he told Lowe.

Instead of Chambliss, LSU landed Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt out of the portal. He was rated as the No. 1 overall transfer, per 247Sports' rankings.

Though LSU missed out on Chambliss, it's clear that the Tigers offense is expected to be elite under Leavitt.

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