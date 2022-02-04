What 2022 Linebacker Signee Harold Perkins Brings to LSU Football Defense

When Cypress (Texas) Cypress Park outside linebacker Harold Perkins walked onto the gridiron during a high school football game, there was no telling what the fans in the stands were going to see. His unique overall abilities ranged from being a big-time running back, excellent special teams performer, and a demon off the edge on defense.

LSU needed to add Perkins’ natural gifts to the 2022 recruiting class overall, and especially a player with a pash rushing acumen like he showed during the past few seasons. He truly proved that he can make an immediate impact in Baton Rouge.

Football IQ

If a LSU fan wants to have some enjoyment, just watch this young man’s film. He’s the guy that makes a play out of nothing. One of the best plays that happened all year, regardless of prospect, took place when Perkins literally stole the football right out of the hands of an opposing offensive player during a botched field goal. He returned it for a touchdown.

Perkins could have just tackled the much smaller and slower player, but instead he maximized his opportunity. That’s a smart player. That’s but one example from his film that catches the eye. Perkins deserves kudos for being a big-play team player.

Because he’s so versatile, let’s start with his offensive skills, as they actually translate to his future abilities to play the edge for the Tigers defense.

Running Back/Offense

If any player makes All-District in the greater Houston area, regardless of position, that’s a darn good player. Watching Perkins make last-second cuts, hit the hole at full speed after just a couple of steps, and simply outrun defenders much smaller than him was awesome to watch. He’s all business on offense, just like when he played defense.

Adding to his skills in the backfield, Perkins even lined up out wide. He ran go-routes and beat cornerbacks down the field despite his 6-2.5, 210-pound frame being much larger than the cornerbacks he went against. All of his offensive experience will lend him knowledge for his time in Death Valley. Having that understanding of what an offensive player looks for prior to a play, as one example, will lend him valuable information for SEC play.

When it comes to defense, there is one key ingredient to discuss before jumping into Perkins’ impact on LSU in the near future.

Timing

Going through Perkins’ film, his knack for when to take off during a blitz, when to make a cutback as a runner, or when to go for a strip-sack was impeccable. Regardless of where Perkins lined up between the white lines, he beat the opposition to the spot and made special plays because of his timing. That’s going to help him for the rest of his football career.

Making an Impact for the Tigers

If there’s one thing LSU does not lack, it’s edge talent. There’s junior B.J. Ojulari that’s likely to be the starter at defensive end, and he’s backed up by sophomore Saivion Jones and redshirt sophomore Phillip Webb. A first look might lend one to think that Perkins would have to battle for playing time, but not so fast.

LSU needs help at strong side defensive end. Jones is certainly big enough to play on that side at 6-6, 245-pounds. LSU will also look to move Ojulari around to keep opposing offensive coordinators from singling him out and double teaming and/or chipping him with a tight end or running back. He could also move to the strong side end to make room for Perkins to be on the field at the exact same time.

Nickel and Dime Packages

Specialty defense is the name of the game in today’s college football. Case in point, bringing in extra pass rushers like Perkins to pair with Ojulari, Jones and Webb. LSU will be sending a wave of speed rushers at opposing offensive tackles during those critical third down and long situations that generally dictate the winner of a SEC game.

Adding Perkins, who’s literally as good as any high school player in the country, to the LSU repertoire of edge rushers should be considered all but unfair. Even if he may not be ready to start in the base defense as a true freshman (few defensive ends are), it’s hard to imagine him not being in the rotation as a pass rusher. He’s just so explosive off the edge it’s hard to place into words.

Having Perkins work with the other LSU defensive ends also allows for a player like Ojulari to take a few more plays off to rest. When he does enter the game again, Ojulari will be ready to fly around the corner and go after the quarterback.

Versatility

Most defensive ends are just that, defensive ends. Perkins played all over the field for Cypress Creek, and for good reason. There’s no question he could be a defensive end for the Tigers, but he’s also played outside linebacker at the high school level.

While similar, being a part of the second level of the LSU defense would provide Perkins with unique chances to blitz from different spots on the gridiron. He would need to gain a grasp of the defense (knowing the audibles in particular) before being provided that chance, but he’s such a great athlete with a natural football IQ that it’s hard to imagine the LSU defensive coaches not coming up with at least a few ways to get Perkins on the gridiron this fall at linebacker.

Long Term

Perkins is all but destined to be an All-SEC pick. It’s just a matter of how he goes about it. While playing the edge as a pure pass rusher and placing his hand in the dirt at Death Valley seems likely, there’s a good chance that LSU moves him around and uses him as a special player that opposing teams do not know where he’s going to line up.

Few players can do that at the SEC level, but Perkins is physically and mentally capable of taking on those types of responsibilities. LSU fans will be watching one of those rare talents with Perkins. He’s capable of being a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft in three years.