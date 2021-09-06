From 2020 to 2021, What Has Really Changed with LSU's Defense?

Taking a look at the statistics, players and coaches both to blame for season opening bust

After going back and watching some film, as well as analyzing the statistics, there are some serious issues still looming over the LSU defense.

When will these defensive issues be eradicated? Can they be corrected this season? After watching LSU’s horrific defensive performance in Los Angeles, there’s concern that it’s going to be a really long year for the Tigers.

Answers are needed and needed fast. LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron and his coaching staff hinted at an improved defense throughout fall camp. Well, we’re waiting.

Here are some statistics to think about despite what LSU fans were led to believe heading into the first game of the 2021 LSU Football season. Close your eyes if you have a weak stomach, LSU fans.

Statistics to Compare

In 2020, LSU allowed 169 yards rushing per game. Against UCLA, the Tigers allowed the Bruins to run over them for 210 yards rushing. Running back Zach Charbonnet accounted for 117 yards from a mere 11 carries, a 10.6 yards per carry average.

In 2020, LSU allowed 323 yards passing per game, which was dead last in Division I. Against UCLA, despite the Bruins only throwing 16 passing attempts and completing just nine, LSU gave up 260 passing yards. A few more notes:

**UCLA produced six passing plays of 15 yards or more.

**The Bruins ran past LSU for 10 rushing plays of 10 yards or more.

Sliced and diced, LSU’s defense was disassembled like an old car being taken apart at the junkyard. Again, this is on the players and the coaches. To be this bad, it’s both. Keep that mind as you read on.

Where’s this so-called new communication? When is all of the LSU talent going to play up to its potential?

Coaches and Players to Blame

This is not a situation of one or the other. It’s both. At some point, players make plays or they don’t. LSU defenders absolutely stunk at making critical plays against UCLA. To that point, UCLA converted seven of 13 third down opportunities. That’s losing football for the Tigers.

With Central Michigan coming to Baton Rouge this next weekend, the LSU defense has a chance to play better. It almost has to play better. How could it be worse?

As noted above, the big plays really hurt LSU. 233 of the 260 passing yards came from the six big passing plays. As an example, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich shredded LSU for three receptions and 117 yards alone. A tight end averaging 39 yards per reception? That’s absurd.

With so many talented defensive lineman along the defensive front, how did the UCLA rushing attack gash the Tigers so easily? Even with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson being sacked four times for negative-36 yards the Tigers rush defense still gave those 210 rushing yards. In college football, lost yardage from sacks go against rushing totals.

All of these points lead to one giant mess. There are mental errors, communication errors, and just players not making plays. Up next, starting over.

Time to Start Over

One cannot take back the UCLA debacle. It happened. Embarrassing, yes. Now go out and play like your hair's on fire and be a LSU Tiger. Coaches and players must commit to team football. To do that, fundamentals need to be recognized and adhered to by players and coaches.

No more players looking at one another when a running back or tight end runs into the end zone without much difficulty. No more gaping holes in the A gap during a simple counter play. Enough of the missed assignments in the back seven of the defense that allow an opposing quarterback to pick and choose where he throws the football.

This may be a rebuilding year for the Tigers, maybe not. There’s still a long season ahead. The only thing LSU defensive players and coaches can do is work towards being better against Central Michigan. After that game, LSU fans will know more about just how much resolve the LSU defense possesses to improve over a really bad first performance.