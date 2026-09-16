What Is On The Line During Lane Kiffin's Return to Oxford?

Lane Kiffin has spent much of his career on the other side of this matchup.

The former assistant is trying to beat the man he once worked for. The pupil trying to prove something against the teacher.

Nick Saban made sure that didn't happen very often.

Before Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M finally broke through against Alabama in 2021, Nick Saban had gone a perfect 24-0 against his former assistants.

Fisher, Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin and others spent years trying to solve a coach they once worked alongside.

Saturday night in Oxford, Kiffin gets his first opportunity to stand on the other side of that equation.

And it couldn't come against a more fitting opponent.

Kiffin's Oxford Return

Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) and Mississippi Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding (right) watch during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding spent years working under Kiffin at Ole Miss before inheriting the program Kiffin helped turn into a national contender. Now, eight months after Kiffin left Oxford for LSU, the two will meet with both programs ranked inside the AP Top 10.

For Kiffin, there is far more surrounding Saturday's Magnolia Bowl than a reunion with his former program.

There is an opportunity to start building something.

Kiffin will walk back into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first time since leaving Ole Miss, this time wearing purple and gold on the opposite sideline.

And he knows exactly what is waiting for him.

“There’s just going to be so much attention, hatred, everything on me,” Kiffin said Monday. “You just get to go play,” he told his players.

The hostility surrounding Kiffin's return will dominate much of the conversation entering Saturday. But underneath the boos, emotions and history is an intriguing football dynamic.

For the first time, Kiffin will face the program he built being led by one of his own former assistants.

“One team that you built and now a new team that you’re building,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin inherited an Ole Miss program coming off a four-win season when he arrived in Oxford. By the time he left, the Rebels had developed into a College Football Playoff contender.

Golding was there for a significant part of that rise.

Now, he is responsible for continuing it.

Kiffin pointed toward the current state of the two programs as evidence that both sides have moved forward. Ole Miss remains a Top 10 team under Golding, while LSU has opened Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge 2-0.

Saturday will mark the first Magnolia Bowl since 1962 in which both programs enter ranked inside the AP Top 10.

“That says to me this is the most relevant matchup between these two teams in 64 years,” Kiffin said. “I think that’s a really neat thing. We were able to be part of building a program there, and Pete is doing a great job continuing it as a Top 10 program.”

But Golding now has the opportunity to do something Kiffin spent years trying to do himself: beat the man he once worked for.

Kiffin never managed to beat Saban as Ole Miss' head coach. His Rebels faced Alabama four times from 2020 through 2023 and lost all four.

He knew what it was like to prepare for a coach who knew him, his tendencies and much of what he wanted to accomplish.

Now the roles have changed.

Golding spent three seasons as Kiffin's defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. He knows the program Kiffin built, but he also knows the coach who built it.

And Kiffin knows him.

That adds another layer to a game already carrying more storylines than most regular-season matchups.

Kiffin isn't Saban, and one game against a former assistant won't establish anything close to the coaching-tree dominance his mentor once enjoyed.

But every coaching legacy has a first.

For Kiffin, Saturday represents his.

He has spent the week attempting to shift the attention and pressure away from his players and onto himself.

“I know a lot is going to be made about me, but this is about the players being prepared really well and playing really well,” Kiffin said. “Pete isn’t going to tackle anybody. I’m not going to throw any touchdowns.”

Kiffin knows the other side of this dynamic better than most.

He spent years studying Saban, working for him and eventually trying to beat him.

Saturday night, for the first time, Kiffin gets to be the coach on the other sideline.

Golding gets the opportunity Kiffin once had.

Beat the man who helped you get here.

For Kiffin, the challenge is making sure that doesn't happen.

LSU is only two games into his tenure, and comparisons to what Saban accomplished over decades would be premature.

But coaching legacies have to begin somewhere.

Saturday night in Oxford gives Kiffin his first opportunity to start building this part of his.

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