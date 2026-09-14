LSU vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

The college football game of the week is an SEC showdown between the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels, both of which are ranked in the top 10 in the country.

LSU has cruised to win in the first two weeks against Clemson and Louisiana Tech, while Ole Miss squaked by Louisville and then took care of business against Charlotte with a 41-9 victory.

The two teams will now begin their SEC schedules against each other and the result of this matchup will play a huge role in how the conference shakes out.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

LSU -3.5 (-104)

Ole Miss +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

LSU -152

Ole Miss +126

Total

OVER 58.5 (-115)

UNDER 58.5 (-105)

LSU vs. Ole Miss How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

LSU record: 2-0

Ole Miss record: 2-0

LSU vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

LSU is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games vs. Ole Miss

LSU is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

Ole Miss is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

LSU vs. Ole Miss Key Player to Watch

Trinidad Chambliss, QB - Ole Miss Rebels

Trinidad Chambliss enters Week 3 tied for fifth on the odds list to win the Heisman Trophy at +1200. Through the first two weeks he has completed 71% of passes for five touchdowns while adding 62 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. He torched LSU for 314 yards and 71 rushing yards in a 24-19 win last season.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Best Bet

I love this LSU team and I think they might just be a legitimate National Championship contender. They crushed Clemson in the opening week, whereas Ole Miss struggled to get past Louisville.

The Rebels' offense can hang with LSU, but the difference is going to be the two defenses in this game. Ole Miss has allowed 5.9 yards per play through the first two weeks, while no defense has allowed fewer yards per play than the Tigers at just 2.5.

Defense will lead LSU to not only winning this game, but comfortably covering this spread.

Pick: LSU -3.5 (-104) via FanDuel

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