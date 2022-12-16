What Javien Toviano's Commitment Means For LSU

Brian Kelly and the Tigers filled a position of need when 5-star cornerback Javien Toviano announced his commitment to LSU on Thursday.

A program with only two scholarship cornerbacks on roster, the time is now to retool this secondary for the future.

But to secure a player of Toviano’s caliber is critical going forward. It’s a tone setter. This coaching staff has dipped into the state of Texas significantly in this recruiting cycle, proving they can get it done in the Lone Star state.

Toviano is a do-it-all guy. A player who can handle just about any spot in the secondary. With an LSU program that prides itself on versatility, Toviano fits like a glove.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder had become a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months with LSU ultimately sealing the deal less than 10 days before Early Signing Day.

Along with Toviano, the Tigers have their foot on the gas for 5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, who is currently on his official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend.

Brian Kelly’s program will ultimately dip into the transfer portal this month to add established, proven veterans in the secondary, but Toviano will play a key piece in what this squad does moving forward.

Cornerback is a Massive Transfer Portal Need

With Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Colby Richardson out of eligibility, it puts this unit in a bind going forward. Now add Garner, a player who showcased All-SEC caliber play in his first season with the Tigers, off to the NFL, this cornerbacks room is in a tough spot heading into the offseason.

The Bayou Bengals are now left with Sevyn Banks, Latterrance Welch and the incoming freshmen moving forward. Banks, who has battled the injury bug all season, would then be the only corner on this roster with significant experience.

It was always known the Tigers would need to attack the transfer portal when it came to the secondary this offseason. With the portal open, expect LSU to hit this position group with force as they look to rebuild a room that, at times, showed consistency.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.”