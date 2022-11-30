What Kirby Smart Had To Say About Georgia's Matchup With LSU

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart addressed the media ahead of the Bulldogs' matchup against LSU in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

Smart was asked about the experience his program attains, how to contain Harold Perkins and the matchup as a whole as we inch closer and closer to game day.

Here are a few major talking points from the press conference:

Q. How big of a deal is it to have experience in games like this? What kind of impact can it have?

KIRBY SMART: Well, I think it's important to have any kind of experience. It's not about this game. It's big-game experience. When you play in the conference that we both play in, there's been no shortage of big games for either team.

When you look at them opening up, getting to play Florida State early in the year like they did, what a huge game that was. The Alabama game for them. Florida. You go through all these teams you play, and they're all big.

Do I think experience matters? Yes. Big-game experience matters? Yes. Do both these teams have it? Yes. Playing SEC championship games before, I don't know that that experience...

A big game is a big game.

Q. We spend so much time talking about the Playoff, Playoff rankings. This was one box you guys were unable to check last year, winning the championship. How much of an incentive is that, just winning the league title?

KIRBY SMART: It's the next game. For us it's been about the next one all year. The great teams worry about the next one more than the last one. That's what we're trying to be, is a team that worries more about the next one than the last one.

Q. It seems like these last probably two or three games you guys have really run the ball even better than y'all had earlier in the year. What has stood out about that the last two or three games?

KIRBY SMART: The physicality at the line of scrimmage. I think the line of scrimmage is playing really well, they're playing really physical. Challenged those guys in some instances because of the weather conditions, some because of the look that the defense gave us. Each one's different.

But those guys have played physical. The backs have done it by committee. That's been helpful.

Q. How do you handle the psychology of the Playoff awaiting? There's a lot being written that you guys are probably in the four-team Playoff regardless of what happens on Saturday. Do you address that with your team at all? Does that affect any decisions you make this week?

KIRBY SMART: No. We're worried about winning the SEC championship. That's the most important thing on our agenda, is to have an opportunity to do something that rarely gets done.

I mean, it's tough to win an SEC championship. I've been part of this league for a long time. I have almost as many national championships as I do SEC championships. They're really hard to come by.

We're focused on LSU.

Q. Obviously BJ Ojulari's older brother played for you a few years ago. How would you describe him as the player he was?

KIRBY SMART: He was a tremendous leader that all the players had a lot of respect for. He embodied toughness. He was a guy that never shied away from contact. All the guys on the team respected him. He was almost a unanimous captain. Had the most votes we've had at the time for a captain. He was a great leader. He's a great young man.

Q. You guys went up against a Kentucky team that came off a loss to Vanderbilt, gave you a lot to handle that week. Do you expect the same from LSU knowing they're disappointed losing last night to Texas A&M?

KIRBY SMART: Yeah, I don't know that the week before's result is a major factor. I mean, you think they'd want to win any less if they won last night? I just don't look at things like that.

I look at it as we're preparing ourselves to give ourselves the best chance to win this game. Regardless of the outcome of last night's game, I think LSU is going to be ready to play us.

Q. What is your early impressions of Jayden Daniels, the LSU quarterback?

KIRBY SMART: Extremely, extremely athletic. Smooth. Great release. He's quick and he's fast. There's a difference. He's both.

But still early on for us. We're trying to prepare for these guys and watch tape. Very impressive composure and demeanor.

Q. Looking at LSU personality-wise, how comparable or different is this Brian Kelly version of football versus what you saw when you faced Notre Dame in 2019?

KIRBY SMART: Just a different makeup. They got these big, physical SEC players. Not that they didn't when they were at Notre Dame. They've got really good skill players. They've got an extremely athletic quarterback. Do a tremendous job defensively. I got a lot of respect for their defensive staff, what they do.

But they're really athletic. I mean, LSU never is going to be short on players. The state, that area, high school football is so meaningful, and they do such a good job recruiting, that he's got some really talented guys, really talented players playing.

Q. What is your impression of Harold Perkins Jr.? Did y'all have any recruiting interactions with him?

KIRBY SMART: No, he's from out in Texas. We were aware of him, evaluated him. He was probably one of the most talented linebackers coming out that season on tape. He's proven that. He's extremely explosive, athletic. They do a very good job of utilizing his skill set.

Q. On Harold Perkins, how similar of a challenge will it be compared to the challenge of facing Will Anderson?

KIRBY SMART: Different players in their career. They use them in different ways. Got a little different defense than what Alabama used. But they're both explosively quick, powerful and disruptive.

Q. What sort of stands out to you about how LSU's defense attacks and what makes them a good defense?

KIRBY SMART: To be honest with you, it's still early on. This is not a team we prepared for during the regular season. It's early to say. I'm just getting to watch them.

I know a lot about their defensive coordinator. He's been in our league for a while. He went to the Chiefs for a while. He's one of the best in the league. He understands how to attack offenses and what to take away.

We've had him some on defense in crossovers of teams we've played this year.

Q. You mentioned Jayden Daniels a minute ago. Any comparison, past players, explosive quarterbacks in the league that he reminds you of?

KIRBY SMART: Yeah, I don't really like doing comparisons.

He's extremely athletic. He's got a great arm, great release. He's got a lot of talented players around him. I remember watching him play, knew he was going to be a good player. They've invested in him. You talk about significantly improving from game one to now, he is unbelievably improved. They've done a great job with him.

Q. I'm talking about first-year head coaches at new programs having a lot of success in year one. Is that a product of how fast rosters can be flipped these days?

KIRBY SMART: I don't know what to attribute that to. I would usually start with what did they inherit and who's their quarterback. So much of the success is tied to that position as a whole, being able to make good decisions. Their guy has done an elite job of doing that.