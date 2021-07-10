Film Review: What is LSU Football Getting in 2022 Linebacker DeMario Tolan?

LSU picked up a commitment from Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips linebacker DeMario Tolan on Thursday, July 8th. The Florida talent provides a mix of linebacker and safety skills that can be utilzied by the LSU coaching staff.

Versatility, it’s as close to a required skill as any attribute for a college linebacker in today’s college football world. A linebacker must be able to adjust to motions, shifts, and unusual alignments all the while being able to play pass coverage against slot wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs.

Linebacker is not what it used to be. That’s why LSU landing Tolan matters. Once Tolan suits up in a Tigers uniform, he can help to play multiple roles. He’s already 6-foot-2, 215-pounds, and he’s still filling out. Tolan’s upside is really high. Here are three video clips that help to define Tolan’s abilities.

Tolan played for Kissimmee (Fla.) Tohopekaliga last season prior to transferring to Dr. Phillips this spring.

This first play embodies the nature of college football within the modern era. Tolan plays bump coverage in front of a wide receiver, reads the screen, makes a hard lateral cut, and explodes towards the intended wide receiver.

This play allows for several options to take place. Because of Tolan’s understanding of the formation, he likely knew a screen was coming. That means this young man understands the importance of reading his keys. Second, one cannot teach the lateral burst that Tolan possesses. He’s very gifted and that never goes out of style. Third, Tolan finished the tackle without hesitation. If he even provides just a moment of opportunity for the wide receiver, that play still could go for positive yards.

Like the screen pass above, this next clip of Tolan displayed his physical talents. He attacks the line of scrimmage to make a run fit, moves laterally to position himself to make a tackle, then engages the running back and brings him down. It’s more complex than it seems, however.

Far too many linebackers would have just charged into the offensive linemen instead of moving laterally to avoid them. Tolan saved time and energy by using his athleticism. It’s a really good play made to look easy when it’s actually very well played by a true athlete.

This last play also produces a good run fit with the added ‘scrape’ off the block. Instead of taking on the block directly, Tolan used his quick feet to position himself to move laterally after contact. Once the offensive lineman placed his hands on Tolan, that’s when Tolan counteracted by using his outside hand (to the sideline) to grab the outer edge of the offensive lineman’s jersey and actually throw him forward and past himself. Then he ran directly to the running back.

Long-Term Skills and Position Flexibility

Going through Tolan’s entire film helps to better understand what this young man can do. He’s versatile enough for LSU to play him at weak side linebacker, strong side linebacker, or during any variation of special packages that involve a 3-3-5, 4-2-5, nickel or dime package. In Short, LSU can move Tolan to several specific linebacker positions, depending on the particular scheme for that play, because of his natural athleticism.

The most important aspect of Tolan’s abilities still reside above the shoulders. Play after play, Tolan’s instincts proved to be the most important part of his ability. It does not matter how fast a linebacker runs if he’s running to the wrong place. Tolan rarely finds himself out of position, and that leads to big defensive plays being made. Coupled with his tremendous lateral cutting ability, his natural speed to run like a safety instead of a linebacker, and his penchant for finding his way through blockers, Tolan’s football IQ makes him a big pickup for the Tigers.