What LSU Football is Getting in 2023 Tight End Mac Markway

LSU landing talented tight end recruit Mac Markway helps the Tigers in multiple ways.

The Tigers picked up their second commitment of the 2023 recruiting class with a talented tight end. That’s important because there has been a major shortage of tight ends on the LSU depth chart the past couple of seasons.

The 2021 campaign was downright scary. Few LSU tight ends could stay healthy and it impacted the LSU running game and passing game. Through recruiting, LSU is looking to remedy that issue.

The Tigers will likely take two tight ends in the class of 2023, and the first tight end to pledge to LSU comes by way of St. Louis, Mo.

Mac Markway

Size: 6-foot-4, 250-pounds

Position: Tight End

HIgh School: St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet Jesuit

Recruitment

Markway saw offers come his way from the following schools in addition to LSU: Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M, South Carolina, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Southern California, Florida State, Texas, Oregon, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska and Iowa among others. He was a recruit that saw his rise begin early and he’s earned the offers.

Frame

This is a wide-shouldered, big-bodied, throwback football player. Power. That’s the first noticeable trait about Markway. He would be at home in the SEC circa 2010 with the Tigers running downhill and playing with multiple tight ends.

Style of Play

He pulls and pins during many running plays, and does so like an offensive lineman. Markway has the ability to be a dominant blocker for the Tigers. He’s big enough to hammer safeties in space, or a linebacker, as well as help to set the edge against a defensive end during an outside zone play. Regardless of what he does, he’s physical.

Markway usually runs over opponents just as much as he runs around them. He relishes contact.

How LSU Can Utilize Markway’s Skills

Look for the Tigers coaching staff to place him H-back, tight end, and even as a pass protector in the backfield. Those are the basic situations. Markway is also capable of being a good receiving option as he catches the football away from his body and looks to run north-south as soon as the football is secured in his hands. Whether or not he develops into a flex tight end that LSU consistently throws to in space is yet to be seen, but he could also be a blocker during screen passes that LSU runs for wide receivers.

He’s also a prime target near the goal line or during short yardage because he’s such a good blocker that teams will come downhill at him. If a linebacker or safety negates the pass coverage responsibility with Markway, there’s a chance to strike. That will leave plenty of play-action passing situations available for Markway and the Tigers.

Overall, he’s a great addition to the LSU Football program because he’s very talented and plays a position of need for the 2023 recruiting class. Markway is even good enough that he could come in and contribute in the fall of 2023.