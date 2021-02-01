SI All-American Offers Thoughts on LSU Landing Offensive Tackle Will Campbell

LSU recently landed one of the top prospects not just in Louisiana but the country in 2022 tackle Will Campbell. An elite level offensive lineman, Campbell has the potential to be a future star on the offensive line and we wanted to know more about what the Tigers are getting in Neville High School star.

Here's what recruiting director John Garcia and the SI All-American crew think of Campbell and his potential at LSU:

The LSU 2022 recruiting class has been pretty fluid of late and the weekend provided a welcomed trench addition with in-state tackle talent Will Campbell. The Tigers signed just two offensive linemen in the 2021 cycle, with Garrett Dellinger projected as the sole tackle in the haul. Getting the 6-foot-6, near 300-pound Campbell on board early this year serves as much needed news and should begin to paint a picture of a potential strong group up front with the newest commitment paired with interior road grader Lucas Taylor, who has long been on board.

Campbell's frame speaks for itself and he appears to carry the weight well on tape. He lines up at left tackle most of the time at Neville High School and excels at the point of contact, particularly in the run game with that great length and an extension that combines with an impactful punch. He is agile enough to win at the second level and connect on reach blocks despite his great size. Few prep line prospects feature the engagement success Campbell showed as a junior in 2020, as defenders had a hard time freeing up against his grip.



Athletically there appears to be a strength and swiftness to Campbell's game, evident in a wide-based pass protection stance and strong redirection ability. Even as a pass-setter, he is the aggressor in the trenches, an area that will be interesting to track into the 2021 offseason and beyond as he prepares to play better edge prospects at the next level. Increased patience and knowledge of when to press, along with more experience in the passing game, will round out Campbell's arsenal before he dons purple and gold.

LSU's offense has taken many forms over the years, but the skill of a bookend blindside protector like Campbell will blend into most schemes. He is long and sudden enough to contend with edge prospects in a quick, timing-based passing game while stout and powerful enough to set the tone in a power running game.

There is enough tape to suggest he can contend at the second level and on the move in general, whether in a mobile pocket, the screen game or on duo blocks. He will physically build upon strengths, like his extension and anchor, too, part of the reason he may not sit very long in Baton Rouge.