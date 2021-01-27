What LSU Must Do to Improve As a Secondary With Daronte Jones Now on Board

Tigers must make strides at cornerback and safety for unit to have success in 2021

LSU will be challenged with implementing a new defensive scheme against one of the nation’s most treacherous schedules. There will be several steps to making this transition be successful.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron knows that he has his work cut out for him, but now that former Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones has formally signed on to be LSU’s defensive coordinator, there’s much to be thankful for considering the timing.

The Tigers brass needs to get working as soon as possible, because installing a new scheme can and will be time consuming. Here are some areas that LSU must address, beginning with the raw skill available in the LSU secondary.

Take Advantage of the Returning Cornerback Talent

Few programs even come close to recruiting like LSU in the secondary. Very few. With returners such as junior Derek Stingley, Jr., sophomore Eli Ricks (led LSU with four Interceptions), junior Cordale Flott, junior Jay Ward and sophomore Dwight McGlothern, every one of these young men possess the talent to play in the NFL. That’s an incredible cornerback depth chart.

Will any of the cornerbacks see time at safety? Which cornerback(s) play slot cornerback? Those two questions are pivotal for LSU’s success in 2021. If LSU figures out the safety rotation (see below), that leaves the slot cornerback position.

Cordale Flott makes a lot of sense. His size and quickness matches up well with true slot receivers. Perhaps Ward or McGlothern plays some slot cornerback as well. These battles will take care of themselves during spring, and they will ultimately help determine which defensive coverages LSU can handle besides LSU’s patented man defense that Tigers fans are so accustomed to watching.

Waiting in the Wings

LSU will be bringing in freshman Damarius McGhee for reinforcement. He would be a likely rotation player at most major college programs just based on speed and foot quickness alone. With LSU’s depth chart, however, McGhee will likely be able to play in special situations and blowouts, but ideally will not be forced into action much the same way as McGlothern was this past season against Florida, for example.

Which Safeties Will Emerge?

This area might just be the most difficult riddle to solve for the 2021 LSU defense. Does any player beyond Todd Harris, Jr. emerge this spring? Which players move to safety, if any, to fortify depth and possibly contend for the starting position opposite of Harris, Jr.?

As mentioned above, it’s not out of the question that current cornerback moves to safety. LSU is loaded at cornerback (what’s new?) so there’s ample room in the safety rotation.

Perhaps it’s best to circle back to the safety situation after a week of spring practice. By then, there’s likely to be some movement at the safety position. Until then, keep in mind that if safety is not solidified heading into fall camp, it greatly hampers what newly hired Jones can implement because missed assignments lead to chunk plays. That’s something that happened too often in 2020 as the Tigers allowed 9.7 yards per attempt.

That number needs to drop to at least 8.0 yards per attempt this next season or it will be difficult for LSU to make much defensive headway in 2021. Considering LSU’s talent, this is a very attainable goal.