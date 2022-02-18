What Makes 2023 LSU Commit Omarion Miller a Special Talent?

Sometimes big talents come from small towns. That’s Louisiana high school football in a nutshell. With 2023 LSU commitment Omarion Miller from Vivian (La.) North Caddo, a small town in northern Louisiana. He’s the epitome of a big-time player.

It’s just hard picking one area to go with first to describe this wide receiver’s game. So, let us start with an area that’s not often discussed as a primary trait for a wide receiver.

Running the Football

Whether it is during seven-on-seven action with the famed Louisiana Bootleggers team that’s sent numerous players to LSU, or for his North Caddo High School team, Miller is fun to watch as he swiftly works his way through traffic.

He’s so good at setting up his cuts to make defenders miss. Keep in mind, this is a 6’2”, 190-pound player. He’s very long at the hip. Most players with Miller’s length simply do not make defenders miss in space the way he does. Whether a jet sweep, screen or crossing route, he immediately becomes a running back in terms of how he plays with the football in his hands.

Another simple way to define Miller’s playing style would be smooth. That leads into a category that Miller is definitely well known.

Ball Skills

This area is a highlight reel all to itself. Miller made some ridiculous catches during his junior season in which he was being pulled down by the defender yet still made the catch. One of them was a one-handed touchdown grab while being pulled down. That’s a natural skill that’s continued to be adapted to individual situations. Absolutely terrific to watch!

Tipped passes end up in Miller’s hands, so does the football end up in his hands when he’s double covered and going up against multiple defensive backs. From a more traditional sense, Miller also has another very important trait.

He catches the football away from his frame. He “snatches” the football as it comes towards him and quickly tucks it away for protection. That’s when a unique skill of Miller’s often comes into play.

Vision

You rarely see a wide receiver with better anticipation and vision for when and where to make a cut. Miller sets up multiple defenders with a jab step, then he will cut back against the grain and take it to the house. It’s a beautiful thing to watch. A simple “look pass” that’s caught at the line of scrimmage can become a 75 yard score with a couple of quick cuts as he weaves through the traffic. It’s like he’s creating a path for himself and then runs through it. Miller’s physical gifts help to get him through that traffic.

Athleticism

His natural skills as a football player could be translated to many sports. This is the type of athlete that could be good in the triple jump, play center field in baseball, or be the leading scorer on a basketball team at guard. Miller is seemingly quicker than the opposition no matter the situation. It’s uncanny.

More quick than fast, Miller still has good long speed. His loping strides eat up ground well. Part of that athleticism stems from his toughness. Miller likes contact and uses a good stiff arm to keep defenders away from him after the football is in his hands.

That’s accented by his quick transition from getting the football to immediately turning up field and looking to score. This is not a player that’s satisfied with just making the catch; Miller wants points. His crafty shake-and-bake moves are a part of his athletic repertoire.

Still Room for Improvement

Despite his 1,502 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior, Miller has technical areas to improve. He still has to get bigger and stronger to handle SEC cornerbacks that will play bump coverage, and he also needs to be better with his hands at the line of scrimmage. Those are traditional areas a wide receiver needs improvement. Those will come quickly for Miller.

After he fine tunes those categories, he has a chance to be an All-SEC player. One cannot teach his natural gifts or affluence with the game of football. He’s a really talented player that LSU is lucky to have in the fold for the class of 2023.