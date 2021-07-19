What Makes LSU Commit Will Campbell an Elite Prospect?

Offensive tackle Will Campbell provides the total package of what’s needed to play offensive tackle in the SEC, and his playing style would be comparable to a couple of current NFL offensive tackles as well.

To build an all-around offensive tackle for SEC play, that individual must possess the talents of an elite athlete first and foremost. What that means can be defined by an offensive tackle that’s naturally gifted enough to overpower opponents, utilize quick hands to gain an advantage at the snap of the football and during pass protection, natural bend at the knees to stay anchored against massive defensive linemen, and the open-field agility to be a major contributor within the screen game.

That’s a lot of necessary skills, and each one represents categories that LSU offensive tackle commitment Will Campbell checks off. He’s not your typical high school offensive tackle because his skills are about as complete as one could hope. To help place Campbell’s abilities into account, here’s an overview of some of his skills as well as some basic NFL player comparisons in terms of style of play.

Will Campbell

Vitals: 6’6”, 290-pounds

School: West Monroe (La.) Neville

Campbell in Pass Protection

There’s no league like the SEC when it comes to pass rushers, and that’s why quality offensive tackles are a must within each recruiting class. Considering Campbell’s consistency when pass protecting and just blocking one-on-one overall, he already proved he possesses the skills to play left tackle at LSU. Now, there’s still a long, long way to go to earn a starting spot for the Tigers, but athletically, Campbell definitely has the chops to play ‘the blind side’ and protect LSU’s signal caller. That’s why he’s one of the nation’s top high school offensive tackles.

In fact, one could make the argument that Campbell should be considered the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle based purely on physical skill. He’s just that talented. During the following video clip, Campbell kept a low base and waited for the defensive end to come to him. The patience paid off as Campbell’s length and power then demolished the oncoming defensive end. Many young offensive tackles would have lunged and/or come after the defensive end. The result certainly would not be what actually happened:

From a player comparison, that specific clip resembles NFL All-Pro Ronnie Stanley. He’s been rated as one of the NFL’s best pass protectors every season since he entered the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. Stanley is “Mr. Consistent” with technique and rarely allows a sack. That consistency represents Campbell as well. He took his time and relied on technique. That’s rare to see in such a young offensive tackle. As for the rushing attack, Campbell also does an excellent job.

One specific area that he excels would be sealing off the defensive end with a reach block during an outside zone play. This block is difficult because the defensive end almost always lines up wider than the offensive tackle and thus has an outside leverage advantage. Campbell, however, consistently reached the outside shoulder of the defensive end during several plays of his junior season. Here’s a great example:

That particular play certainly involved power and natural agility. A good NFL comparison would be the San Francisco 49er’s Trent Williams. A massive and yet nimble player, this past season Williams often dictated to the defensive end in front of him with excellent hand placement after coming out of his stance quickly to get outside the opponent’s shoulder pads. By comparison, that’s what Campbell accomplished during the prior video clip. It’s a really difficult skill to master and it’s why so few teams consistently run outside zone well without the help of an H-Back or tight end to seal off the edge defender.

Defining Campbell Overall

There’s no one NFL player that best suits a comparison to the LSU commitment, and that’s actually okay. He’s his own player. Campbell provides the nasty streak to bury defenders and also knows when to provide the patience and technique necessary to be a shield for his quarterback. Not every play needs power and not every play needs to involve patience and the savviness to be a top-notch pass protector. What Campbell does provide would be what's necessary for that particular play.

He’s a football player; a very smart football player. His athletic gifts are extremely high up the food chain, but it’s his natural instincts and intelligence that allow his gifts to be maximized. One will need to look hard to find footage of Campbell playing way out over his front toes or lunging towards defenders at the snap of the football, two no-no’s for offensive tackles.

Campbell also plays hard. His long junior highlights show him running down the field to make extra blocks even after he pancaked a player near the line of scrimmage. That’s not something that can be taught. Campbell wants to excel and he proves that statement by how he consistently went beyond his blocking assignment to find additional blocks. It’s a great sign for his football future.

Final Thoughts

LSU landed one of the best offensive tackles in the country with the addition of Campbell. His overall skills, based on tape, proved he’s definitely one of the nation’s best, if not the best, offensive tackle for the class of 2022. The LSU football program will be the beneficiary of Campbell’s wide array of talents once he enrolls in school in Baton Rouge.