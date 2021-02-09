What Does Ed Orgeron Think of LSU Football's Finish to 2021 Class?

With two more signings during National Signing Day, LSU officially has 22 spots filled in the 2021 class. The latest two to sign are both positions of need at defensive end and offensive line in Saivion Jones and Kimo Makaneole.

Jones is an elite level pass rusher out of St. James who had been committed to the Tigers for many months before electing to sign with his fellow high school teammates in February. Makaneole on the other hand was a recent addition to the class as the Tigers landed a commitment at the very start of the new year and signed him on national signing day as well.

On Tuesday, Orgeron talked about his most recent additions to the program and was very complimentary of both. Orgeron followed Jones' career starting all the way back in the eighth grade when he saw him warming up for a basketball game.

"I've watched him grow and I think he's gonna be one outstanding pass rusher for the Tigers," Orgeron said. "That's a great area, St. James High School, that area has been great to the Tigers and I think we got us another one."

As for Makaneole, the once upon a time Florida State commit ultimately decided to commit and sign with the Tigers and brings a versatility to the group up front similar to what current center Liam Shanahan was preached as when he joined the program.

Orgeron and offensive line coach James Cregg envision being able to plug Makaneole in potentially at center, guard or tackle down the line.

"Great character young man from a great family," Orgeron said of Makaneole. "Was committed to Florida State, James Cregg found him, has tremendous feet. He can play tackle, guard or center and is an agressive blocker, nimble on his feet, good pass blocker. I think he'll be a great lineman for us."

Of course all eyes today will be on Walker receiver Brian Thomas, who's set to announce where he'll be attending at 1 p.m. from his high school gym. Thomas has been relatively quiet about his recruitment and could go one of three ways between the Tigers, Alabama and Texas A&M.

Both LSU and Alabama have elite level receiver classes but one aspect that figures to work in the Tigers' favor is that outside of Kayshon Boutte, there is no foregone conclusion as to who will be starting at receiver. Thomas is also really close friends with LSU signee Chris Hilton which could be a motivating factor as well.

Thomas' signing will be broadcast live on the Walker High TV Facebook page.