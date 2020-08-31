SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

What Will LSU Football Do With No. 7 Jersey With Ja'Marr Chase Opting Out?

Glen West

With Ja'Marr Chase's decision to forego the rest of his college eligibility so he can focus on preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft, instantly the question became what will become of the No. 7 jersey?

The No. 7 is given to historically the best player on the team, really taking off in the last decade when Patrick Peterson started the tradition. It was eventually handed down to players like Tyrann Mathieu, Leonard Fournette, DJ Chark and Grant Delpit. Chase was set to be the latest honoree after his 1,780-yard, 20 touchdown 2019 season that concluded with a Biletnikoff award.

"This was a tough decision for me,” Chase said back in March. “I've been thinking about this for a couple of weeks. I look at No. 7 as a competitive number. I think the No. 7 at LSU is a challenge. There's a lot of things that go on in the year when you have 7 on, a lot of critics, a lot of people, a lot of expectations from 7, and I want to have that challenge upon me."

So what will happen with No. 7? Many immediately jumped on the Derek Stingley Jr. train as the most likely candidate to earn the jersey. The sophomore cornerback sent out a tweet Sunday afternoon that cleared up those predictions real quick. 

Senior safety JaCoby Stevens' name was thrown around to but he seems destined for No. 18, particularly with the leadership he's shown over the last few days in organizing the player-led march to the president's office on Friday. At this point the most likely scenario would be to move forward with the 2020 season without a No. 7. 

It's been done before. From 2012-14, there was no No. 7 until Leonard Fournette walked on to campus as a freshman.

There's no need to force feed the jersey on a player who doesn't truly deserve the honor. Coach Ed Orgeron learned that the hard way in 2018. After a disappointing start to the season, receiver Jonathan Giles had the No. 7 revoked and he ultimately transferred from the program.

Could a surprise player like Stevens, Terrace Marshall or Tyler Shelvin be awarded No. 7? It’s possible but feels a little forced. After all Chase was such an obvious choice for the honor.

If there’s no one the coaching staff feels is really deserving of the honor, the best course of action is to wait until next season. 

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With LSU Football's Ja'Marr Chase Opting Out in 2020, What Does Receiver Depth Chart Look Like?

Tigers have plenty of options to help fill the void left behind by Chase

Glen West

Former LSU Running Back Leonard Fournette Released By Jacksonville Jaguars

Team shopped the former Tigers running back in the offseason

Glen West

Report: LSU Football Receiver Ja'Marr Chase to Opt Out of 2020 Season, Declare for 2021 Draft

Chase expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft next spring

Glen West

by

BigDad1

2021 Tight End Jalen Shead Commits to LSU Football, Second Commitment of the Week for Tigers

Shead joins stacked tight end room that includes freshman Arik Gilbert

Glen West

Which LSU Football Rookies Will be Must Drafts in 2020 Fantasy Leagues?

Burrow, Jefferson, Edwards-Helaire should be on fantasy radar

Harrison Valentine

How Will LSU Adjust in Practice With Most of the O-Line in Quarantine?

Tigers must be careful in bringing linemen back after two weeks of absence

Glen West

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Starting to Change One Analyst's Opinion of Him

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd becoming a Burrow believer because of character off the field

Glen West

by

Glen West

2021 Recruit Tysheem Johnson Updates LSU Football Recruitment With Impending Commitment

Johnson set time decide between LSU, six others on Sept. 30

Glen West

LSU Football Picks Up Commitment from 2021 Cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins

Wiggins becomes 17th commit of the 2021 class for the Tigers

Glen West

by

Smitty79

Pair of LSU Football Commits Start 2020 High School Seasons With a Bang

Running back Kiner, cornerback Khamauri Rogers shine in 2020 debuts

Glen West