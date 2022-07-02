What The Addition of Jaxon Howard Means For LSU Recruiting

Brian Kelly and the Tigers landing four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard could be what has this program reel in a string of recruits over the next week.

Howard, the highest-rated recruit in the Tigers 2023 class, chose LSU over Miami, Michigan and his hometown school, Minnesota.

The relationship Howard developed with defensive line coach Jamar Cain is what ultimately set the tone for him to commit to the Tigers. The family-type atmosphere swayed him to LSU and he believes in what this program is building.

"I think there were a lot of factors," Howard said. "My top four schools were all amazing and I was able to get in-depth with them to make a decision. One thing was the relationship with the coaches. I have a great relationship with Coach Cain. Getting to be around the staff, they showed me how they were as people. That really put me over the edge in my decision. Another thing was my meeting with Coach House, the defensive coordinator. We just talked about ball and there was something special about it. It was as if I was in an actual classroom with all the knowledge he gave me on their defensive scheme."

One thing recruitment analysts mentioned about Howard is his relationships he has with other prospects in the 2023 class. How does his commitment change the way the Tigers are viewed by other elite prospects? The quick answer is this could be what jumpstarts this class significantly. Though Howard didn’t mention names during his announcement Friday evening, there were certainly hints that things could be trending LSU’s way soon.

As for Howard and what he brings to the Tigers on the gridiron, his tenacious play style on both sides of the ball is what makes him so special. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 245 pounds, there isn’t much that Howard can’t do on a football field.

His father being a second round NFL draft pick also puts him in great position as well. You can tell the natural instincts Howard possesses on the football field, which could play into watching film with his father.

The combination of speed, size and power that Howard attains is what will have him become such an effective pass rusher. Despite being recruited as both a tight end and edge rusher, the Tigers will more than likely look to utilize him mostly on defense.

The commitment of Howard will have a trickling effect down the totem pole. It shows Kelly’s determination to land elite-level talent all over. To go into Minnesota and land the No. 1 overall prospect from the state is a critical move and it’s a surefire way to get this class going.

The Tigers are also in position to continue making a splash in-state as well. Prioritizing five-star receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., tackles Zalance Heard and Tyree Adams and running back Kaleb Jackson, this 2023 recruiting class has the chance to take shape rather quickly.