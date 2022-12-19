What The Commitment Of Aaron Anderson Means For LSU

LSU reeled in one of the top offensive players in the portal on Sunday when Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers.

Anderson, a New Orleans native and former 5-star recruit, entered the portal last week and wasted no time in committing back to LSU.

Prior to his commitment to Alabama, he was committed to Ed Orgeron and LSU, but once the coaching change occurred he reopened his recruitment before pledging to the Crimson Tide.

Fast forward a year later and the Tigers now attain a wide receiver with tremendous upside both as a vertical threat on offense, but a lethal special teams weapon as well.

Anderson attended Edna Karr High School in New Orleans where he showcased his electrifying athleticism as a kick returner.

A position of need for the Tigers after their special teams woes this season, Anderson looks to be a guy who can fill that role almost instantly.

Aside from his gifts on the football field, the commitment of Anderson proves Kelly’s desire to continue pursuing Louisiana athletes in the portal. A New Orleans legend, to secure the former 5-star wide receiver is a massive win for this program going forward.

Looking ahead, LSU’s receiving corps is something special heading into 2023. With Anderson sitting alongside Kayshon Boutte, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and more, this program returns one of the top wide receiver rooms in the country.

Anderson has the chance to burst onto the scene rather quickly if given the volume. A physical speedster, his ability to catch the ball at its highest point is what makes him such a gifted receiver, but in open space it’s a completely different story.

Coming out of high school, it was his speed that made him so difficult to slow down. Whether it be on slants across the middle or a quick screen, once the ball is in Anderson’s hands, good luck.

Kelly went out and secured his first big fish in the transfer portal with the commitment of Anderson, but it’s also a culture addition. A player who fits what this program is building, the Tigers have a good one in Anderson who can immediately fill a few holes for this squad moving forward.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”