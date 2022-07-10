What the Commitment of Whit Weeks Means For This Linebacker Room

Weeks became the Tigers first linebacker in the 2023 class, filling a position of need for LSU

LSU added their first linebacker in the 2023 class after the commitment of Georgia native Whit Weeks Saturday afternoon. Weeks, a three-star recruit, elected to take his talent to Death Valley where his brother, West Weeks, is set to begin his first year with the Tigers this fall after transferring from Virginia.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect chose LSU over Georgia, Oklahoma, Stanford, USC, Tennessee and many others. Weeks isn’t your average three-star recruit. With Georgia and Oklahoma heavily pursuing the dominant prospect, his relationship with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Matt House ultimately closed the deal.

It’s no surprise such highly regarded programs were recruiting Weeks aggressively. His ability to read offensive schemes and always be in position to make a play is what has him so coveted, reeling in 18 scholarship offers along the way heading into his senior year.

Weeks comes from a rich bloodline of college football. Along with his brother, West, representing the purple and gold, Weeks’ father was an All-SEC lineman for Georgia in the 1990’s.

House and this LSU defense has been in search of a linebacker in this 2023 class, filling a position of need with Weeks’ commitment. He gives the Tigers a sideline-to-sideline guy, covering the entire field in an instant.

Looking at the state of the LSU linebacker room, the Tigers are relatively young at the position for the foreseeable future. With young players like West Weeks, Harold Perkins, Greg Penn and DeMario Tolan on the roster, they’ll need to continue adding depth at the position for development.

The likelihood is that this will be the final go around for seniors Mike Jones Jr. and Micah Baskerville, making the addition of Weeks that much more important to continue getting capable bodies on the roster.

The Tigers could very well dip into the transfer portal to snag experienced players next offseason, but gaining a commitment from Weeks is a piece to this 2023 class that sets them up for the future.

LSU has been hot on the recruiting trail and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down soon. With a string of targets set to make their college announcements soon, this class could get even stronger. The Tigers saw a dramatic rise in their 2023 recruiting class ranking this week, elevating their status to a top-10 class.