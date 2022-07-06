What The Tigers Are Getting In 2024 Linebacker Xavier Atkins

Securing a gifted athlete in Xavier Atkins is a massive win for the LSU football program given his abilities on the field, but it’s much more than that. For Kelly and his staff to begin their 2024 class with an in-state talent sets the tone for what they are looking to accomplish.

We’ve seen this 2023 class be dominated by out-of-state recruits, namely in the Midwest region, but as the cycle winds down, the Tigers are set to land a few in-state guys.

Reeling in a gifted Louisiana prospect to get the 2024 class rolling is big for this program and Atkins’ play on the field shows the grit of a southern recruit.

The Tigers are getting a prospect who is just scratching the surface. Entering his junior season this fall, it’s clear the growth he has already made from the end of his sophomore year to now. Atkins showed his improvements at the LSU Elite Camp in June.

He made his presence felt all over the field. Talking with defensive coordinator Matt House afterwards, it was clear the two could be a match made in heaven.

"Coach House was so great to work with at camp, and coach Sherman (Wilson) helped me so much with just answering questions and being there for me whenever I called him," Atkins said. "He always had time for me and always made me feel like I would be a Tiger."

Standing at 6-foot, 200-pounds, Atkins has great size for the linebacker position given he is about to enter his junior year of high school. With tremendous strength and technique, it’ll be interesting to monitor his growth as he continues developing before heading to Baton Rouge in 2024.

Totaling 218 tackles – 28.0 for loss – and eight sacks in 13 games as a sophomore, Atkins proved he has all the intangibles to compete in the SEC.

Atkins is also a very vocal guy. He’s already spoken with a number of other 2024 prospects and will be a huge piece in making that class great.

He becomes the second commit in the 2024 class and the first linebacker. Maurice Williams joins him as the other LSU pledge, but things could change quickly as the Tigers are expected to be in the mix for many players as they announce their commitments this month.