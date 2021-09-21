September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

What Does LSU Defensive Line Look Like Heading into Start of SEC Play?

Tigers shifting freshman Smith to defensive end, have quality depth at every position along defensive line
Author:
Publish date:

LSU's defensive line play has shown why it can be a dominant group come the start of conference play. The Tigers can go at least two deep at every spot along the defensive line and have the athletes to move players around as well. 

That creates exciting possibilities, even when a significant part of that group goes down. With Andre Anthony's season ending injury one of the headlines of this week, the focus turned to how LSU would be able to recover from Anthony's injury. The shift LSU has decided on has been to move freshman defensive tackle Maason Smith to left defensive end, a position that coach Ed Orgeron believes is a long term possibility for the freshman star.

"Maason has a chance if you look at a prototypical left defensive end in the NFL, he's a left defensive end," Orgeron said. "That's where most of the runs go to and you want a big defensive end to play over the tight end. He's very athletic to play in space so I think he has a chance to be a dominant football player there. He showed some things, he's a great inside rusher, he's learning how to play outside. I think he's just scratching the surface."

Smith will join sophomore BJ Ojulari and senior Ali Gaye on the edge to create a potentially lethal 1-2-3 punch as pass rushers for the Tigers. The freshman, who stands 6-foot-6, 292 pounds has impressed the coaching staff with his adaptability to be used all across the defensive line. Orgeron also said that Gaye will be back in the lineup this weekend against Mississippi State. 

LSU figuring out its rotations up front is necessary for this Mississippi State game in particular because there's a very real chance part of the defensive strategy will be to rush only three players. Dropping seven or eight guys against a heavy passing offense like the Bulldogs will eat up a lot of the field and if the defensive line can still find ways to pressure quarterback Will Rogers, the Tigers will have success Saturday.

"BJ is playing more, he's playing the right end, we're playing more of an attacking style defense, we got him wider," Orgeron said. "Last year we had him right on the tackle which is not condusive to making plays in the backfield. He's rushing every time so that's helping."

But with Smith moving to the outside, what does that do for the depth on the interior defensive line? Joseph Evans, Neil Farrell, Jaquelin Roy and Jacobian Guillory have all come on strong at the start of the season on the interior so LSU is still in very good shape in keeping its rotations fresh. 

Orgeron even hinted that senior interior lineman Glen Logan could be nearing a return after a foot injury has kept him out most of the fall. The Tigers have the depth at each position to feel comfortable that rotating these guys in and out won't diminish the product on the field and also keep players fresh until the very last snap. 

"I'm really pleased," Orgeron said on Off the Bench. "They played their best (game against CMU). I thought (Joe Evans) played his best game. Neil Farrell is playing at a high level right now. Jaquelin Roy is becoming the dominant player we thought he could be, and Jacobian Guillory has probably grown the most. We have a four-man rotation right there that we feel really good about.” 

USATSI_16737157
Football

What Does LSU Defensive Line Look Like Heading into Start of SEC Play?

USATSI_16786005
Football

LSU Football Throwing Everything at Slowing Down Mississippi State's Air Raid Offense

USATSI_16784512
Football

Notebook: LSU Freshmen Showing They Belong, Max Johnson's Rapid Development

USATSI_16792753
Football

LSU Defensive End Andre Anthony to Miss Rest of Season With Injury

USATSI_16692388
Football

LSU Edge Rusher BJ Ojulari Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

USATSI_16781397
Football

An Early Look into LSU's First SEC Matchup Against Mississippi State

USATSI_16785967
Football

LSU Builds Momentum into SEC Play With Performance Against Central Michigan

USATSI_16785978
Football

LSU Football Heading in the Right Direction With Defensive Improvements