Where LSU Football Offensive Line Goes After Loss of Dare Rosenthal

Tigers have options after loss of Rosenthal but will need Brad Davis development skills right out of the gate

With Dare Rosenthal entering the transfer portal, LSU’s offensive line loses a projected starter and dominant left tackle. Orgeron joined 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge for his weekly appearance on Off The Bench where he dove deep into the next man up for the Tigers.

Rosenthal, a veteran on this LSU roster and beloved member of the Tigers, announced Monday afternoon that he will be entering the transfer portal and finding a new home for his final years of eligibility.

“LSU loves Dare, Dare loves LSU. He’s going to be a great offensive tackle,” said Orgeron. “He had some personal situation he had to take care of, it was a hard decision for him, but we wish him the best and we’re gonna miss him.”

For the Tigers, it now gives offensive line Coach Brad Davis the opportunity to evaluate who’s the next man up at offensive tackle with Cameron Wire looking to take over as the new starter. Wire, a 6-foot-6, 311-pound junior, is the most tenured option to replace Rosenthal this upcoming season. Wire has been a utility lineman for the Tigers the past two seasons, starting in games as a tackle and guard.

“It’s gonna be Cam Wire, we’ve got Cam listed at left tackle and he’s done a good job,” said Orgeron. “He was a great player going in last year and guys gotta step up.”

Another player to keep tabs on is true freshman and early-enrollee Garrett Dellinger. The 6-foot-6, 277-pound offensive tackle now has the chance to step in and give the Tigers key snaps as a true freshman this fall.

“Garrett Dellinger, to me, is a young man that has proved that he’s physical, he’s smart,” Orgeron said. “He’s in great shape and is a guy who’s gonna have to be that sixth guy for us.”

With the anticipation of the Tigers returning all five starters from a season ago, the loss of Rosenthal took a huge hit to the Tigers depth. Behind returning starters Ed Ingram, Liam Shanahan, Chasen Hines and Austin Deculus, the remaining offensive lineman on this Tigers roster have a combined seven starts between them.

The departure of Rosenthal provides newly named offensive line Davis with his first true challenge as a member of the Tigers staff. Davis has received high praise from Orgeron in the short few weeks he has been on campus and the Tigers will need every bit of his development skills with the depth now taking a significant hit.

“He’s hit the ground running, from Baton Rouge, he loves it,” said Orgeron. “He’s a very intelligent coach, professional, articulate when he speaks in the meetings. He’s the leader and he does a great job of recruiting, great job of evaluating. I think the kids love him.”

With Rosenthal’s decision to leave the LSU program and Davis looking to find depth at offensive line, now is the time for this Tigers team to step up and show why they chose to come to Death Valley. A young offensive line group, the Tigers will have big shoes to fill as they look to bring the Joe Moore Award back to Baton Rouge.