In the 2026 NFL Draft, seven LSU Tigers heard their name called to find a new home in the professional leagues.

It wasn’t surprising. LSU is known for its appearance in the annual draft throughout multiple rounds. These seven, selected across the first three rounds, were adding to the university’s history.

And to compare, this draft class may not have had the headline first picks or the highest number of selections, but each player was selected for the different abilities they can bring to their team. That alone tells its own story.

Where the 2026 Class stands

LSU Tigers defensive back Mansoor Delane is introduced before the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In recent years, the top 10 first-round picks from LSU have come from the offensive side, with the exception of No. 3 pick DB Derek Stingley Jr. in the 2022 Draft.

This draft class, the first to go, was not a Heisman winner, a wide receiver, or even on the offensive side. Instead, CB Mansoor Delane broke the routine as the No. 6 pick in the first round.

Following Delane to the Kansas City Chiefs is QB Garrett Nussmeier, who was the 249th pick in the draft. Nussmeier was the seventh and last former Tiger to hear his name called in this draft.

So instead of hearing the typical QB getting called in the first few picks, or even in the first round, this draft class created a new pattern.

This year, for the Tigers, wasn’t centered around the top talent that was expected early. It was about balance. Seeing the seven spread out, across different rounds, in different positions, shows that the school can produce top talent that NFL teams still recognize.

Even if it wasn’t the most entertaining headline-breaking results, LSU football continued to produce athletes with elite individual ability.

The 2020 Benchmark

As the 2019 LSU football team is well-known for its historical impact on the program, its draft class continued to make history, with 14 players being selected.



When you compare the first five picks with Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick, the 2026 draft class can look underwhelming.

But one record year shouldn’t take the spotlight from key players who come from LSU and continue into the NFL, no matter how large or small the number of players is.

Still Setting Records

Without being the most notable year in the draft, LSU's 2026 draft class continued the university's legacy for all-time draft picks, keeping the school in the top 10 across the nation.

Within the SEC, LSU often competes with Alabama, Georgia and Florida for the most draft picks in the conference. This year, LSU's seven picks tied with Texas in the No. 4 spot, closely following behind Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia.

It wasn't a year for the books, but the program still saw elite athletes enter the NFL, continuing the school's history.

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