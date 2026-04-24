Kansas City Chiefs Select LSU Football's Mansoor Delane in Round 1 After Browns Trade

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane is Kansas City bound after being selected by the Chiefs on Thursday night in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kansas City made a Draft Day deal with the Cleveland Browns to trade up and select Delane with the No. 6 overall pick in a significant move at the buzzer.

The Chiefs front office sent picks No. 9, 74 and 148 to Cleveland in return for the No. 6 overall pick, which turned into Delane.

In Delane's lone season in Baton Rouge after transferring from Virginia Tech, Delane made an instant impact on the LSU defense - helping the Tigers led the SEC and rank No. 13 nationally in pass efficiency.

Led by Delane, the LSU Tigers also led the SEC in interceptions (17), passes defended (67) and pass breakups (50).

"They weren't really on me too much in this process, but they said they just wanted to keep it quiet and make that sneak move," Delane, a First Team All-American, told ESPN. "And they made the best move in the draft. I'm excited."

LSU was also the only team in the SEC to have more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed as the Tigers gave up only 10 passing TDs all season. The 10 passing TDs allowed are the fewest for an LSU defense since yielding nine in 2016.

Delane earned the start in 11 games in 2025 where he quickly made his mark as a lock-down cornerback for the Tigers with opponents rarely throwing in his direction.

In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed only 13 receptions all season for 147 yards and six first downs.

Delane also didn't allow a passing touchdown across the 2025 season and was targeted only 9.8 percent of the time. Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of 37.1 percent on passes thrown in his direction.

Now, Delane is Kansas City bound with the Chiefs making the selection on Thursday night in Round 1 with the No. 6 overall pick as he begins his professional career.

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