An LSU Football Early Signing Period Recap: Tigers Ink 19 Players to 2020 Class

Up and down. That's probably the best way to describe the Early Signing Period for LSU football on Wednesday. The Tigers came into the day thinking as many as 22 players could potentially ink letters of intent but ultimately settled for 19 by days end.

There were positives as four-star offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil and four-star linebacker Phillip Webb were the two big uncommitted gets for the Tigers, both occurring early in the day to start the period off nicely. That's when things started to get shaky.

First it was five-star receiver Rakim Jarrett giving the shock of Early Signing Period by decommitting from LSU and deciding to sign with Maryland, a school closer to home in the Washington D.C. area.

The Tigers struck out on five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, who elected to stay close to home in South Carolina and later lost a commitment from its second wide receiver of the day in four-star Jermaine Burton, who signed with Georgia.

So the best way to describe where this class currently stands is up and down or incomplete. With 19 commits, the Tigers have some flexibility with six open slots. All of those details will be hammered out in the coming weeks so in the meantime, here is a quick recap of the 2020 class thus far.

Best Prospect: Arik Gilbert (five-star tight end)

The No. 9 overall player in the 2020 class according to 247sports, Gilbert became the first tight end to win the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, Gilbert's rare blend of size and speed makes him a guy the Tigers can probably trust to be productive right off the bat.

LSU has featured the tight end more in the new spread offense of Joe Brady, helping junior Thaddeus Moss break the school record for receptions by a tight end this season. As a senior, Gilbert caught 101 passes for 1,760 yards and 14 touchdowns. Gilbert will enroll in January, 2020 which will give him a leg up in earning some extra practice before spring ball.

Most likely to play early: Elias Ricks (five-star cornerback)

Aside from Gilbert, the five-star corner from California seems the most likely to come in and not only start but make an immediate impact as a freshman. It's the second straight year the Tigers have landed the top cornerback in the class and while it's foolish to think Ricks will have the immediate impact Derek Stingley had this year, he is still someone LSU will want to see on the field.

With the loss of senior Kristian Fulton, there is an open slot. Freshman Cordale Flott has played well on the outside when asked but he might be best suited in the slot next season, allowing Ricks the opportunity to win the starting cornerback slot opposite of Stingley. Ricks, much like Stingley last year, will enroll in January and start practicing with the team immediately.

If Ricks can come in and be an immediate impact player, the Tigers have the making of the best cornerback tandem in all of college football.

Were the needs met?

For the most part, the needs were met in this class. Coach Ed Orgeron said retooling both the offensive and defensive lines were a big priority in this class and the Tigers were able to do that, signing five defensive linemen and three offensive linemen on Wednesday. While LSU didn't get all four receivers it thought it would at the beginning of the day, four-stars Kayshon Boutte and Koy Moore are no slouches. With Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall, Arik Gilbert and maybe a sophomore leap from Trey Palmer, whoever next year's quarterback is will have plenty of weapons.

With 19 players signed and plenty of spots to fill, Orgeron said he now has the flexibility to attack even more areas of need. In his presser recapping the Early Signing Period, Orgeron said defensive line will continue to be an area of focus as well as running back and adding another safety or cornerback.

Who is still in play?

The big name out there still in play for LSU that will be signing in January is five-star running back Zachary Evans. Evans has been linked to LSU for months now but if Wednesday taught Tiger fans anything it's that nothing in recruiting is etched in stone.

Evans is the No. 1 running back in the country and No. 14 overall player on 247sports so his addition would make for a strong finish to the class. As for an extra defensive lineman, four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson is someone the Tigers could target.

"We've got some big time guys out there left," Orgeron said. "We're targeting those guys and we're right in there with them. We're one or two at least with two or three guys out there and now it gives us a little time to look at our board and see who's out there."

All in all, Orgeron seemed ecstatic with the class as a whole and thinks the Tigers will be able to land a few more punches before all is said and done with the 2020 recruiting class.

"I’m very pleased with the guys we have," Orgeron said. "I wouldn't trade these guys for anyone else."