Every Team’s Odds to Win the 2026 World Cup (Spain Set as Favorites Ahead of Opening Match)
We're just a few short days away from Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup. 48 teams will be competing across North America, with 32 of them advancing to the knockout stage.
Now that we're approaching the opening match, it's time to take one last look at the odds to win the World Cup.
2026 World Cup Odds
- Spain +450
- France +470
- England +650
- Brazil +850
- Portugal +900
- Argentina +950
- Germany +1400
- Netherlands +1700
- Belgium +2200
- Norway +3300
- Japan +3500
- Colombia +4000
- USA +5000
- Morocco +5500
- Mexico +5500
- Uruguay +5500
- Switzerland +7500
- Turkiye +8000
- Croatia +8000
- Ecuador +8000
- Austria +10000
- Senegal +15000
- Canada +17500
- Sweden +17500
- Scotland +17500
- Ivory Coast +20000
- Paraguay +20000
- Algeria +25000
- Egypt +40000
- Ghana +40000
- South Korea +40000
- Czechia +50000
- Iran +50000
- Bosnia & Herzegovina +50000
- Tunisia +150000
- Cape Verde +250000
- Uzbekistan +250000
- Haiti +250000
- Panama +250000
- Curacao +250000
- Qatar +250000
- Saudi Arabia +250000
- New Zealand +250000
- Australia +250000
- DR Congo +250000
- Iraq +250000
- Jordan +250000
- South Africa +250000
Spain is set as the +450 favorite to win the 2026 World Cup, an implied probability of 18.18%.
Spain has one World Cup title in its country's history, capturing the World Cup in 2010 in South Africa. Since then, their results have been underwhelming. They failed to make it out of the Group Stage in 2014, and then lost in penalties in the Round of 16 in both 2018 and 2022. With that being said, they have won the European Championship twice since their 2010 World Cup, both in 2012 and in 2024. They also won the 2023 Nations League.
France is a clear second on the odds list to win the World Cup at +470, and for good reason. They won the World Cup in 2018 and then lost in the final on penalties to Argentina in 2022. Now, they have arguably their best team ever.
Spain will open its World Cup competition against Cabo Verde on June 15. Meanwhile, France will face Senegal on June 16 in Group I play.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets