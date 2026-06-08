Every Team’s Odds to Win the 2026 World Cup (Spain Set as Favorites Ahead of Opening Match)

We're just a few short days away from Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup. 48 teams will be competing across North America, with 32 of them advancing to the knockout stage.

Now that we're approaching the opening match, it's time to take one last look at the odds to win the World Cup.

2026 World Cup Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spain +450

France +470

England +650

Brazil +850

Portugal +900

Argentina +950

Germany +1400

Netherlands +1700

Belgium +2200

Norway +3300

Japan +3500

Colombia +4000

USA +5000

Morocco +5500

Mexico +5500

Uruguay +5500

Switzerland +7500

Turkiye +8000

Croatia +8000

Ecuador +8000

Austria +10000

Senegal +15000

Canada +17500

Sweden +17500

Scotland +17500

Ivory Coast +20000

Paraguay +20000

Algeria +25000

Egypt +40000

Ghana +40000

South Korea +40000

Czechia +50000

Iran +50000

Bosnia & Herzegovina +50000

Tunisia +150000

Cape Verde +250000

Uzbekistan +250000

Haiti +250000

Panama +250000

Curacao +250000

Qatar +250000

Saudi Arabia +250000

New Zealand +250000

Australia +250000

DR Congo +250000

Iraq +250000

Jordan +250000

South Africa +250000

Spain is set as the +450 favorite to win the 2026 World Cup, an implied probability of 18.18%.

Spain has one World Cup title in its country's history, capturing the World Cup in 2010 in South Africa. Since then, their results have been underwhelming. They failed to make it out of the Group Stage in 2014, and then lost in penalties in the Round of 16 in both 2018 and 2022. With that being said, they have won the European Championship twice since their 2010 World Cup, both in 2012 and in 2024. They also won the 2023 Nations League.

France is a clear second on the odds list to win the World Cup at +470, and for good reason. They won the World Cup in 2018 and then lost in the final on penalties to Argentina in 2022. Now, they have arguably their best team ever.

Spain will open its World Cup competition against Cabo Verde on June 15. Meanwhile, France will face Senegal on June 16 in Group I play.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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