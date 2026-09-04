Will LSU TE Dae’Quan Wright Play Against Clemson After Court Ruling?

The LSU Tigers are welcoming a new tight end and defensive tackle to their 2026 roster, though this won't come without some major legal pushback from the SEC.

Louisiana Judge William Jorden granted former Ole Miss players Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris a temporary injunction against the SEC and the NCAA that grants them eligibility for the upcoming season after they signed undrafted NFL deals with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, respectively.

Both players are now expected to join the roster on Friday, but what is their status for LSU's season opener against Clemson?

Dae'Quan Wright Reveals Status Against Clemson

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wright said that he expects to play for LSU against Clemson on Saturday in Baton Rouge after getting in just two days of practice, per reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

He now joins an LSU tight end room that already features arguably college football's best player at the position in Trey'Dez Green.

It likely won't take long for Wright to learn the playbook after playing in Lane Kiffin's offense at Ole Miss the past two seasons but it's hard to imagine him having any substantial role until he's had a full week or two of practice.

Regardless of the controversy surrounding the move, adding a player like Wright -- who has 113 catches for 1,603 yards and nine touchdowns in his college career -- is massive for LSU.

Most of this production came at Ole Miss. After playing his first two years at Virginia Tech, Wright transferred to Oxford and had the two best seasons of his college career in 2024 and 2025, which featured all nine of his career touchdowns after not finding the end zone during his time with the Hokies.

Wright's best game with Ole Miss came during the 2024 season when he had nine catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Arkansas.

What Dae'Quan Wright Said After Court Ruling

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) runs after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wright met with reporters outside of the courthouse after the ruling to share his thoughts on what lies ahead.

"I look forward to putting on a college uniform again," Wright said, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

It will be interesting to see what number Wright wears once he joins the LSU roster.

He wore No. 8 at Ole Miss but that number is already taken by quarterback Husan Longstreet and cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson.

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