College football has become a nearly unrecognizable space in recent years, but perhaps the biggest changes have come in the last couple of days. That is because of the recent court rulings that allow some players from the class of 2022 to return to college football after spending their summer in NFL facilities and stadiums.

LSU has become the biggest enemy after securing commitments from former Cleveland Browns tight end Dae'Quan Wright and New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, both of whom were on Ole Miss' playoff team last season.

Now both have decided to reunite with their former coach, Lane Kiffin, at his new stop.

But their desire to return to college football could be in jeopardy.

Who Can Stop LSU?

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU is playing by the rules. At least that's what Kiffin says.

Kiffin said on Monday at his regularly scheduled weekly press conference that his roster additions are within the boundaries set by the court. He also said that since the court system made these players eligible, other top programs would sign them if LSU didn't, and he added that players shouldn't be punished for taking advantage of eligibility rules.

The SEC then held a video conference Monday night with the presidents and chancellors of the conference and came out with a statement indirectly condemning LSU's actions.

After a Monday evening videoconference of the Presidents and Chancellors of the Southeastern Conference, the Conference is issuing the following statement: pic.twitter.com/kwWxGz5CQ3 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 24, 2026

The college football world quickly took action, with executives at the NCAA, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC calling meetings for either Tuesday or Wednesday to take action on the issue.

The Big Ten passed a unanimous conference-wide ban on players returning to the conference from the NFL. The SEC's leaders are meeting on Tuesday to decide how to proceed with NFL players returning to the conference.

The State of the Conference

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of the SEC logo on a chain marker during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On3 reported that an SEC athletic director thinks LSU should face disqualification or a fine if Wright or Harris step onto the field this season.

On3's report from the SEC's meetings also claims that the conference is divided on this issue, with LSU sitting on the side that if a player is legally available, they should play. The other side thinks that the original rules surrounding players with NFL contracts returning, as in Colorado's initial 5-for-5 ruling, should be upheld.

"I think you're going to get in an interesting situation where, as a conference, you're saying 'We're going to follow this court order, but these kids that got that other court order, we're going to say, 'No you can't,'" Kiffin said.

Kiffin backed up his point by saying that former Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia and current Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss were granted extra eligibility by court orders, arguing that it makes it challenging for conferences to decide which court orders to abide by.

If the SEC Takes a Stand, What Can LSU Do?

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin has made it clear on Monday and Tuesday where he stands. And he's going to defend his decision.

"There's a lot of parts of this I don't like," Kiffin said on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday afternoon. "I don't think professionals should come back to college sports and college football. But in this instance, these are not players who have gone on to play seasons professionally or randomly filed an injunction. This is part of a specific class that was ruled wrong by the NCAA that was supposed to be 5-for-5."

If the SEC passes a ban, it's still unclear as to what LSU will do. But it's fairly clear what LSU can do.

LSU could attempt to have its players play; all that has to happen is that the players have to file a lawsuit to gain a second injunction to play.

The outcome of that is unclear; there's no precedent, and there's no blueprint. There are just two arguments and a single judge who holds the power to decide the fate of NFL players who are in the middle of college football's biggest preseason debate.

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