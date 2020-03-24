Tigers in the Pros: Former LSU Defensive Tackle Al Woods Inks One Year Deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

As free agency starts to wind down and teams start solely focusing on the draft, it's the point where NFL clubs start filling out their roster from a depth perspective. Longtime NFL journeyman and former LSU defensive tackle Al Woods reportedly agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars Monday night on a one year contract.

The deal is reportedly worth $2.75 million with $1 million guaranteed according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Woods becomes the third former LSU player to sign a deal with a new team, joining Michael Brockers and Barkevious Mingo, who each signed deals with the Ravens and Bears. Linebacker Kevin Minter also signed a one year extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

Woods will be entering his 11th year in the NFL, playing for his seventh different team after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2010 draft.

After being cut by the Saints right before the regular season of his rookie year, Woods would bounce around to Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Tennessee and Indianapolis over his career.

In 125 appearances, Woods has recorded 204 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks.

While at LSU, Woods appeared in 41 games, recording 73 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks in his four year career. His most productive season came during the Tigers road to the 2007 national championship, when he recorded 22 tackles as the team's primary backup defensive lineman.

Woods will have a bunch of friendly faces in the Jaguars locker room as former LSU running back Leonard Fournette and receiver DJ Chark both play in Jacksonville.