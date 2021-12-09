Young LSU Players Who Will Benefit From Added Bowl Practice

Nussmeier, Dellinger among the emerging young talent who will benefit from extra work to close out the 2021 season

With the Tigers set to face off against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl, it gives the younger players on this roster a chance to get more snaps under their belt.

Brian Kelly has the opportunity to evaluate the talent on this roster over the course of the next few weeks to see where they need to shift their focus in recruiting.

For offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger, he’s had the chance to learn from some of the best over the course of his freshman year. With those older guys getting ready to enter the next phase of their playing careers, Dellinger can get more snaps heading into the bowl game.

Dellinger had an up and down freshman season. Showing flashes of being the next great offensive lineman out of Death Valley, it’ll be important to continue his development these next few weeks. Brian Kelly is known for being able to develop lineman, so the two will be quite complimentary over the next few seasons.

Another player to keep an eye on heading into the bowl game is Corey Kiner. The electrifying back is expected to get extended touches in practice these next few weeks while the Tigers continue figuring out their quarterback situation.

Kiner has proven to be up next for LSU. Rushing for 271 yards on 65 carries with two touchdowns this season, Kiner played the role of RB2 behind Tyrion Davis-Price as a true-freshman. With more volume heading into the bowl game, it’s likely he hits his stride.

The last piece to the puzzle will be what happens next at quarterback for the Tigers. As news broke with Max Johnson entering the transfer portal, it’s interesting to see the approach LSU takes here.

Will the Tigers burn Nussmeier’s redshirt year and play him in the Texas Bowl? Or will they line up one of their two walk-on quarterbacks under center come Jan. 4th?

Nussmeier is the only scholarship quarterback left on this roster. With walk-ons Tavion Faulk and Matt O’Dowd being the only other options, interim head coach Brad Davis has his hands full.

For Faulk, the freshman from Carencro has gotten a number of practice snaps under his belt alongside Johnson and Nussmeier. Likely the Tigers guy if they decide to keep Nussmeier’s redshirt, these next few weeks will be detrimental to his success.

Despite Nussmeier likely not playing in the bowl game, the electrifying quarterback is still due to get significant volume throughout practice. With Johnson gone, Nussmeier is the guy in Baton Rouge and can really grow from taking major snaps in practice.

For Coach Brian Kelly to be able to evaluate his talent over the course of the next few weeks will be crucial. The Tigers have a myriad of positions they need to fill and preparing for the bowl game is sure to allow Kelly to diagnose any major holes this team has.

"The big piece for us right now is utilizing this time to develop our younger players," interim coach Brad Davis said. "We want to focus on fundamentals, we want to focus on continued growth and really take this time to get our team away from distractions. The game is going to be the main thing. They know what's happening going forward, right now it's finishing this season, sending our seniors off the right way."