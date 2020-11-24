FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
LSU Punter Zach Von Rosenberg Named Ray Guy Punter of the Week

Von Rosenberg pinned Arkansas inside the 10-yard line five times in Tigers' 27-24 win
LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg was named the Ray Guy Punter of the Week on Tuesday following a stellar performance against Arkansas. 

Von Rosenberg punted seven times in the Tigers' 27-24 win with an average of 48.9 yards per punt, pinning the Razorbacks inside their own 10-yard line on five different occasions. His 61-yard punt was not only a game high but a season high as he ranks No. 2 in the SEC and No. 5 in the nation with a 47.5-yard average on 29 attempts. 

In addition, Von Rosenberg's 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line is tops in the conference and his 13 punts of 50+ yards is also tied for the conference lead. He's undoubtedly on a short list to win the Ray Guy award at the end of the season as it was the second time he's been named punter of the week (Mississippi State).

The special teams unit has been the most consistent part of the LSU 2020 roster, with Von Rosenberg and kicker Cade York leading the way. While the 30-year-old punter has been phenomenal all season, he still can't escape the constant badgering from players and coaches alike about his age. 

"Almost every player on the team messes with me on how long I've been here," Von Rosenberg said. "I hear it from equipment managers, even coach O. Everybody calls me old man, grandpa but I have no complaints. I won a national championship last year, got to play with some of the best players in the NFL and built relationships that'll last a lifetime."

Von Rosenberg has a decision to make after this season as he could technically return for a sixth season with the program after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all fall athletes. It's something he's thought about but at the same time realizes that at some point he'll want to move forward with his life.

"That's still a decision I have to make but I've been here five years so what's another year right?" Von Rosenberg said. "It's been a dream, I know I need to get my life in order but right now I'm living the dream here at LSU." 

