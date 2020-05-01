LSUCountry
LSU Football Lands Third Commitment of Week in 2021 Edge Rusher Zavier Carter

Glen West

The LSU program kicked the weekend off the right way by earning a commitment from 2021 edge rusher Zavier Carter on Friday morning. Carter is the third recruit to commit to LSU in the last week, joining receiver JoJo Earle and defensive end Landon Jackson.

"I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for being an instrumental part in me playing the game I love and for all of their support," Carter wrote on a social media post. "I will be continuing my education and athletic career at Louisiana State University."

Carter, a four-star defensive end according to 247Sports out of Atlanta, Georgia, is the No. 202 ranked player in the class and No. 15 outside linebacker. 

With Carter now committed to the LSU program, the Tigers have eight commits in the class including five-star linebacker Raesjon Davis, four-star receiver Deion Smith three-star safety Dakota Mitchell, three-star defensive tackle Anthony Hundley and punter Peyton Todd.

Carter spoke about the LSU program at length with LSUCountry back on Mar. 10, expressing a great deal of interest in committing to the Tigers.

“They talk to my parents and things like that so we have a great relationship,” Carter said. “I’m very excited about the opportunity. They [LSU] offered me going into my junior year and it’s just good vibes all around.”

One of his mentors is former LSU outside linebacker Arden Key, who is currently a member of the Oakland Raiders. Key went to the same high school as Carter, Hapeville Charter, and have worked out together in the past.

"We have a bunch of exciting conversations about LSU and he’s always trying to get me to go there, just the usual stuff,” Carter said of Key. “It’s just a great vibe every time we talk or get to train.”

According to a report from Rivals, it was a conversation Carter had with coach Ed Orgeron at the beginning of the week that ultimately swayed him towards the Tigers. 

"I talked to coach O Monday morning and that is when things changed for me," Carter told Rivals' Chad Simmons. "We talked for about 30 minutes, and when I got off the phone with him, I talked things over again with my family and I knew I was ready to commit.

Carter ultimately chose LSU over Kentucky, Nebraska, North Carolina and South Carolina.

