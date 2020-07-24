LSUCountry
LSU Tigers 2021 Outside Linebacker Commit Zavier Carter SI All-American Player Profile

Glen West

Zavier Carter is just not one of those athletes that comes along very often. The 2021 outside linebacker, who committed to LSU on May 1, possesses all of the physical tools to be a dominant edge rusher for the Tigers one day.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Atlanta native has speed and explosiveness that all edge rushers need to have success at the collegiate level. The one area that needs to be addressed before he arrives to Baton Rouge is adding on some weight. At 190 pounds, it doesn't matter how quick Carter is off the edge. If an offensive lineman touches him, it'll be near impossible to break away without some added muscle to fill out his frame. 

LSUCountry caught up with Carter back in March and he said his ties to the LSU program go back to his relationship with former Tiger outside linebacker Arden Key. The two attended the same high school, Hapeville Charter, and eventually started training together.

Carter called Key like a big brother to him throughout his recruitment process, knowing he's just a phone call away for advice.

“We have a bunch of exciting conversations about LSU and he’s always trying to get me to go there, just the usual stuff,” Carter said of Key. “It’s just a great vibe every time we talk or get to train.”

Defensive coordinator Bo Pelini also played a huge role in getting Carter to commit to the LSU program in the latter months of his decision.

“They talk to my parents and things like that so we have a great relationship,” Carter said of Pelini. “I’m very excited about the opportunity. They [LSU] offered me going into my junior year and it’s just good vibes all around.”

Frame: Long, lean athlete that’s all kinds of twitched up. Will need to add weight immediately upon arrival in the SEC.

Athleticism: Quick and explosive player with surprising play strength for a player at his weight. Asked to play a true defensive end at Hapeville, but has a history of playing in space in his past. Bends well, but his first step is what pops on tape.

Instincts: Knows when offensive linemen are over setting and uses his speed to win. Has a great swim move, and he knows it. He plays with relentless pursuit in the open field. What he lacks in stopping power, he makes up for by being a sure tackler.

Polish: He’s figured out how to rush the passer as a true defensive end, something that will pay dividends when he inevitably makes the switch to a stand up backer at LSU. Ball carries tend to get noticeable yards after contact because he’s just not that big.

Bottom Line: LSU is banking on Carter being their next K’Lavon Chaisson. A long athlete that can play in space while also getting after the quarterback as an additional rusher on passing downs. The only problem? Chaisson played at 240 pounds before entering the draft. Just how much weight will he put on in college, that’s the question.

