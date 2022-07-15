2023 Offensive Line Targets For The Tigers

The Tigers 2023 recruiting class has an abundance of riches on both sides of the ball, but there is one position group that still needs improvement this cycle: offensive line. LSU picked up its first commitment for Brad Davis’ offensive line group yesterday when Georgia native Paul Mubenga announced his pledge to the Tigers, but what’s next?

The Bayou Bengals lost nearly their entire starting offensive line to the 2022 NFL Draft, but added a number of high-profile prospects on the recruiting trail, namely five-star Will Campbell and four-star Emery Jones. Despite adding a few gems to this position group, it’s important to keep reloading in the 2023 cycle.

Here are a few uncommitted prospects the Tigers have on their radar:

Zalance Heard - Offensive Tackle - Monroe, La.

A top-10 prospect in the state of Louisiana, Heard has received significant buzz to LSU. A former teammate of current LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, Heard could also help this 2023 class significantly.

Heard is the No. 1 offensive lineman in the state and would definitely elevate the depth of the Tigers line going into 2023.

Already having a relationship with Campbell and a few of the guys on LSU’s roster, not to mention his growing relationship with offensive line coach Brad Davis, Heard appears to be an LSU lean right now. It will take time to seal the deal, but the Tigers are in great position with this one.

Tyree Adams - Offensive Tackle - New Orleans, La.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive tackle out of St. Augustine High School is a priority target for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Adams is patient with his blocks. Not getting ahead of himself, he has tremendous balance for a big guy up front, staying composed in the trenches.

An offer list ranging from LSU, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Purdue, Penn State, Louisville, Memphis, and West Virginia, among others, Adams is one of the hottest offensive lineman on the market.

One of the best offensive linemen in the state, Adams would be a massive commitment in an already loaded 2023 class. The ability to keep a Louisiana product home, especially at a position of need, could round out a loaded cycle.

DJ Chester - Offensive Tackle - McDonough, Ga.

Already sitting at 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, Chester is a monster up front. One of the top offensive linemen in Georgia, his ability to run-block is what makes him such a force. A multi-sport athlete, his background in basketball shows with his quick feet.

Chester is one of the top offensive line prospects left in the 2023 cycle. In a state that is seemingly bursting with top linemen each year, Chester has certainly separated himself as one of the best in the business.

His recruitment is heating up with LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan and Ole Miss taking charge. With offensive line coach Brad Davis being the lead recruiter in this one, it’ll be of the utmost importance to secure the Georgia native while the Tigers sit with only one offensive line commit in the 2023 class.

Final Thoughts

The Tigers sit in a solid position with both in-state prospects Zalance Heard and Tyree Adams. Ideally LSU and Brad Davis would like to sign four or even five offensive linemen in this 2023 class to add depth.

Though it’s key to note the importance of the transfer portal and the impact it could have on this roster if the Tigers land only two or three offensive linemen this cycle.

With a number of offensive linemen left on the market, this LSU program will certainly be putting their foot on the gas to land a few more after the commitment of Paul Mubenga Thursday afternoon.