LSU Dishes Out Numerous Offers Following Successful Day of Camps, Who Stood Out Most

Friday kicked off what is expected to be a hectic weekend for head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. With both the 7v7 tournament and offensive line/defensive line camp this afternoon, this coaching staff had the chance to examine a number of elite prospects, even dishing out a few offers.

The 7-on-7 tournament became the Arch Manning show for much of the day. Connecting on deep balls with one of his favorite weapons, and LSU target, Will Randle, the two had a significant showing Friday.

But Manning, the consensus No. 1 recruit in the nation, wasn’t the only player who stood out during camp.

Here are a few others who made an impression on Kelly and his staff:

Jordan Matthews (Cornerback) - Woodlawn - 2023

Matthews has been on LSU’s radar for quite some time now, coming off of an exceptional junior campaign. The four-star cornerback is one of the hottest names on the market, reeling in offers from Alabama and Clemson recently.

With his stock rising so rapidly, head coach Brian Kelly and his staff made sure to sit back and get a glimpse of the lockdown corner, who even took a few snaps at safety today. Ultimately the new staff offered Matthews, who is of high priority in the 2023 class.

Matthews spoke with On3’s Billy Embody after Friday’s camp, giving an update on his recruitment and how LSU is getting in at the right time.

“It’s just been trending up and a blessing from God right now. I’m getting what I prayed for and everything. Keeping my head down, keep grinding and go from there,” Matthews said. “I just took an official to Michigan. Taking an unofficial to Florida State. Then Stanford and Tennessee (officials) later this month. Texas, too, (is a school in the mix). They (LSU) hopped on real hard now. I’ll probably give them some consideration.”

Woodlawn cornerback Jordan Matthews catches up with LSU head coach Brian Kelly at the LSU 7-on-7 camp Friday, June 10.

Ju’Juan Johnson (ATH) - Lafayette Christian - 2024

After a standout performance last weekend at the LSU skills camp, Johnson earned an offer from the Tigers, seeing his recruitment take off since spring. Snagging offers from Mississippi State and Nebraska as well, it’s a given Johnson will see more come in soon.

At LSU’s 7-on-7 tournament Friday, it was clear why this staff handed him an offer. Doing it all on the field for Lafayette Christian, Johnson played quarterback along with a number of other positions. In short, Johnson can flat out spin the ball. Throwing darts to his receivers then adding the ability to play multiple positions makes Johnson one of Louisiana’s finest in the class of 2024.

Standing at 5-foot-10, Johnson is a problem in the open field and showed it during Friday’s camp. Heading to Vanderbilt this weekend, he is sure to leave a lasting impression on yet another SEC program while he continues gaining national recognition.

Paris Patterson (OL) - East St. Louis - 2023

Patterson has flown under the radar for much of his high school career, but is seeing things trend in an upward direction as of late. After a solid showing Friday, offensive line coach Brad Davis and the LSU staff offered Patterson, who put on a clinic at the Tigers camp.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound interior offensive lineman is a problem. Pairing his size and sheer strength, Patterson immediately becomes a player Coach Davis can mold into an SEC starter with time.

Heading into his senior season, Patterson will continue perfecting his footwork and adding additional muscle to build his college frame. A dynamic offensive lineman who is set to have a massive final year at East St. Louis, he’ll be a name to monitor for the Tigers heading into the fall.