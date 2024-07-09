LSU Football: No. 1 Cornerback in Louisiana Locks in Decision Date
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers lost a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana after Jaboree Antoine reopened his recruitment last month.
Now, he's already locked in a new decision date after a few weeks back in the free agent market.
Antoine, a Top 10 cornerback in America, revealed his intentions to decommit from the Bayou Bengals with a pair of powerhouse programs trending for his services.
After committing to Kelly and Co. in January, Antoine continued taking official visits elsewhere over the last few months.
The coveted defensive back found his way back in the free agent market with Miami and Florida State surging in his recruitment.
Antoine will also keep LSU in the mix along with the Hurricanes and Seminoles with the Tigers looking to get the top-ranked cornerback in Louisiana back in the 2025 class.
Now, LSU will know the answer when Antoine reveals a commitment decision on July 20th.
A 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of New Iberia (La.), Antoine has skyrocketed up the recruiting ranks this year after climbing his way to Top 75 overall status in the 2025 cycle.
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond secured the services of the star cornerback earlier this year once making his return to Baton Rouge, and now with Antoine reopening his recruitment, he'll keep his foot on the gas once again.
LSU's secondary has remained a talking point over the last few seasons with the Tigers struggling to receive production from their defensive backfield.
After reeling in a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in the Bayou State, LSU was trending upward after a few down years.
Now, it's back the drawing board for LSU with the Tigers continuing their pursuit of the top defensive backs in America, including DJ Pickett and Antoine.
Pickett is the No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 cycle and has taken four separate trips to Baton Rouge along with an official visit the weekend of June 1. He will reveal a decision on July 17 when he chooses between LSU, Oregon and Miami.
The Bayou Bengals are hot on the trail after adding three 2025 commitments during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The Commitments:
Zion Williams: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff landed a commitment from Lufkin (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Zion Williams, he announced via social media on Thursday.
The coveted defensive tackle joins a star-studded 2025 cycle with Bo Davis securing a pledge from one of the top prospects in the Lone Star State.
A 6-foot-4, 300-pound menace up front, Davis and his recruiting team circled Williams as a major priority down the stretch with the Tigers coming out on top for his services.
Both Davis and defensive coordinator Blake Baker have been pursuing Williams heavily since joining Kelly's staff in Louisiana months ago.
Now, their recruiting efforts have paid off after landing a verbal pledge from the sought after prospect.
The four-star Texas native is viewed as a gem by the LSU staff with this program rolling out the red carpet during his official visit last month. Williams made his way to Baton Rouge in early June for a multi-day stay.
The Texas native had the TCU Horned Frogs squarely in the mix, but fresh off of an official to LSU, he set his commitment date for July 4th. LSU felt they were in the lead here with the clock ticking until a decision is made with the program ultimately coming out on top.
Williams chose LSU over TCU and Texas, among others, with the Bayou Bengals dipping into the Lone Star State for another elite-level talent.
Brandon Brown: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Brown revealed his decision to flip his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to LSU on Friday after a rollercoaster recruitment process.
For LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis, he utilized his relationship with Brown in order to bring the 6-foot-1, 290-pounder to the Bayou State.
Brown committed to Davis when he was on staff at Texas, and as soon as Davis made the move to Baton Rouge, one of his first calls was to the four-star menace.
Now, after months of growing their relationship stronger while Brown took his fair share of official visits, Davis and Co. have locked in the immediate impact lineman.
Brown took a trip to Baton Rouge for an official visit in June where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of Death Valley alongside several prized 2025 targets.
In town for official visits that weekend included DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB), Kaliq Lockett (No. 2 WR) and Jaime Ffrench (No. 4 WR).
For Brown, he had the chance to build relationships with the top targets on LSU's radar and hear the pitch the LSU program had for him.
The Bayou Bengals began separating themselves from the pack immediately, trending for the then Texas commitment.
After a trip to LSU, Brown took visits to Tennessee and Oklahoma this summer with the Sooners getting the last crack on the final weekend of June.
Now, after a rollercoaster recruitment, Brown has shutdown his commitment and made his "final" decision. He's a Tiger and will take his talents to Baton Rouge to join a star-studded 2025 recruiting class.
Damien Shanklin: Top 5 EDGE in America
The Tigers continue an impressive run of commitments with Shanklin becoming the third pledge in the last two days.
Kelly and Co. now add the No. 1 prospect in Indiana to the 2025 recruiting class with Shanklin selecting LSU over Ohio State, Notre Dame and Tennessee, among others.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder is rated as a Top 10 EDGE in America with the Tigers piecing together an impressive group in the trenches defensively.
Shanklin joins four-star EDGE Jesse Harrold as the pair of Top 10 edge rushers to commit to the Bayou Bengals this summer.
It's an impressive run for the program. After entering June with zero defensive line commitments, position coach Bo Davis and defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples have now hit their stride.
Other LSU News:
BREAKING: LSU Football Flips Texas Longhorns Commit Brandon Brown, Pledges to Tigers
The Additions: LSU Baseball Dominating NCAA Transfer Portal, More Moves on the Way
LSU Football Newcomer Profile: Dashawn Spears Looks To Make Immediate Impact
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.