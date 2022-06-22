LSU Football Targets to Monitor as Commitment Dates Inch Closer

A look at who is set to commit in early July, other prospects to keep an eye on

The June recruitment period is slowly winding down which means we’re inching closer and closer to a few LSU targets commitment dates. Brian Kelly and his staff have hit the recruitment trail hard this summer, hosting an incredible number of prospects on campus, but now it’s time for the Tigers to see results.

With July being a dead period in recruitment, LSU will be unable to have prospects on campus, and with many prospects announcing July commitments, it could be an eventful month for the Tigers.

Here are a few LSU targets who are set to make their announcement in the coming weeks:

Jermaine Matthews Jr. (2023) - Cornerback - July 1st Announcement

Matthews would be a solid addition to the Tigers 2023 class given his versatility as a defensive back. Releasing his top six schools with LSU alongside Ohio State, Oklahoma, Jackson State, Penn State and Cincinnati, the Tigers are certainly in the mix here.

LSU will be battling against Ohio State in this one. The Buckeyes have made a tremendous impression on Matthews and with a commitment date coming quickly, the Tigers will have some ground to make up.

Jaxon Howard (2023) - EDGE - July 1st Announcement

Howard is a high-priority target on campus this week for LSU. The No. 1 prospect in Minnesota has been on a recruiting tear this summer, visiting Michigan, Minnesota and LSU over the last few weeks. Howard will be capping off his officials with a visit to Miami later this week.

With a July 1st commitment date looming over the Tigers, this visit will be of the utmost importance for LSU. A pledge from Howard could jumpstart a 2023 class sitting with only five commits currently.

Malik Benson (JUCO) - Wide Receiver - July 5th Announcement

The elite wide receiver, tabbed as the No. 1 JUCO wideout in the country, has already taken an official visit to LSU. Benson has been on a recruitment run as of late, visiting a number of schools before his commitment.

LSU target Malik Benson Hutchinson's Malik Benson (11) celebrates after hauling in a Hail Mary touchdown

With the Tigers already having a dynamic receiving corps, it would be interesting to see where Benson fits into the group, but with Cortez Hankton in charge, anything is possible. He’s wrapped up visits with Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee recently. Benson’s commitment will be something to monitor come July 5th.

Jeremiah Hughes (2023) - Cornerback - Announcement TBA

The Tigers feel confident with this one. The talented defensive back out of Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada has faced some hefty competition throughout his college career, never backing down when in a bind.

On campus this week for an official visit with his family, the confidence has grown that much more for Coach Kelly and the Tigers with Hughes. Adding Hughes to the 2023 class, which already features a few defensive backs, would certainly show the work these secondary coaches have been putting in on the recruitment trail.

Zalance Heard (2023) - Offensive Line - Announcement TBA

Heard has seen his recruitment explode this offseason. Officially transitioning to the offensive side of the ball, his quick feet with strong legs is what has him ranked amongst the best linemen in the country.

Heard has a solid relationship with LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell where the two of them played together for Neville a year back. Though Heard hasn’t announced a commitment date, as he continues taking his official visits, the Tigers are sitting in good position for one of the nation’s best offensive lineman.