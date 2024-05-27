LSU Football: Tigers Add Commitment From Prized Punter Via NCAA Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff were looking to add another player on special teams this offseason in order to brew position battles this summer.
After evaluating a few transfers, the program locked in on Louisiana Tech punter Blake Ochsendorf.
Now, after visiting Baton Rouge with his family, the former Bulldog is headed to Death Valley after revealing his commitment to LSU on Monday.
Ochsendorf earned First-Team All-Conference USA honors last season during his first year in Ruston.
The special teams talent made an immediate impact during his lone season with the Bulldogs in 2023; leading Conference USA and ranking 15th nationally with a 45.72 yard punting average.
In conference games, Ochsendorf pieced together a 48.09 yard punting average, which ranked third in the country.
Ochsendorf, a Minnesota native, had 17 punts of 50+ yards during the 2023 season for Louisiana Tech, while 18 were downed inside the 20-yard line.
It was a historic season in 2023. He ended the year as the all-time leader in career punting average at Louisiana Tech at 45.72 (minimum of 50 punts), per Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications.
Now, Ochsendorf is headed to Baton Rouge to round out his career as a member of the purple and gold.
He'll compete with veteran Peyton Todd for starting punter duties this offseason with Brian Kelly pushing for a position battle this offseason.
Ochsendorf is the third transfer to reveal his decision to transfer to LSU this offseason, joining defensive linemen Jay'Viar Suggs (Grand Valley State) and Gio Paez (Wisconsin).
More on the most recent commitment: DT Jay'Viar Suggs
Suggs had received significant interest since entering the NCAA Transfer Portal last month. The Grand Valley State stud took several visits, including trips to Michigan, Florida State and USC recently.
In early May, Suggs released his Top 6 schools consisting of: USC, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida State, Arkansas and Kentucky, but once LSU offered, it altered his plans.
Suggs then revised his finalists with LSU making the cut alongside Wisconsin, Michigan and Kentucky.
LSU entered the mix in a big way after dishing out an offer. It was clear the purple and gold got in late on the action, but there were a few ties here between Suggs and LSU head coach Brian Kelly.
What're the connection between Suggs and the LSU Tigers? What ultimately sealed the deal?
The Grand Valley State Connection: The Kelly's History
Kelly spent several years at Grand Valley State as a head coach; propelling the program to a pair of Division II National Championships. Another interesting tidbit is that Kelly's youngest son, Kenzel, is on the Grand Valley State coaching staff after spending the 2023 season alongside Suggs.
There were ties between both parties with relationships ultimately becoming the deciding factor for Suggs after Michigan and Kentucky remained in close contact with the prized defensive tackle.
The Michigan native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at LSU after spending five years with Grand Valley State.
Suggs took a redshirt year in his first season with the program with the following season in 2020 being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 6-foot-3, 282-pounder tallied 21 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 5 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble in 2022 with GVSU.
The following season in 2023, Suggs remained consistent after logging 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks with 4 pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Suggs has been a consistent contributor at the Division II level, but he's clearly ready to take it up a notch at a Power Four school.
Now, he joins an LSU roster where he will have an opportunity to step right in and earn a starting spot alongside veteran defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory if all goes accordingly.
Other LSU News:
NCAA Tournament Bound: LSU Baseball's Regional Site Revealed on Monday
What He Said: Jay Johnson Reacts to LSU's Magical SEC Tournament Run
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.