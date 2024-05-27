LSU Football: Tigers Add Commitment From Prized Punter Via NCAA Transfer Portal

BREAKING: #LSU has landed another commitment via the NCAA Transfer Portal: Blake Ochsendorf.



The former Louisiana Tech punter is Baton Rouge bound after a stint in Ruston.



The LSU Portal Haul:

- DL Jay’Viar Suggs

- DL Gio Paez

- P Blake Ochsendorf



Position battles this summer. pic.twitter.com/Ke332X7qQ1