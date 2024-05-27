NCAA Tournament Bound: LSU Baseball's Regional Site Revealed on Monday
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers silenced doubters last week after shining during the SEC Tournament in Hoover.
After claiming three victories in just as many days, the Tigers took down Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina in various ways.
From dominating Kentucky in run-rule fashion to taking down South Carolina in the ninth inning, it paved the way for LSU to reach the SEC Tournament semifinals.
There, it was a rematch with the Gamecocks once again on Saturday.
After a controversial call in the top of the 10th inning, South Carolina took the lead in extras, but true freshman Steven Milam had the magic in the bottom of the frame.
Milam launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday to lift LSU to a 12-11 win over South Carolina in the SEC Tournament semifinal game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
LSU would then punch its ticket to Championship Sunday against top-ranked Tennessee with an anticipated showdown on the horizon.
Despite suffering a 4-3 loss in the SEC Tournament Championship, LSU silenced doubters, showed life and will now make an NCAA Tournament appearance.
For the Tigers, postseason baseball appeared to be an afterthought for this program a month ago, but a heater to close out the regular season propelled the program.
Prior to the SEC Title Game, LSU had won seven straight games while winning four of their final five SEC series.
Now, all focus shifts to Regionals with the defending National Champions headed to the Chapel Hill Regional to defend their crown.
LSU will be joined by:
- No. 1: North Carolina
- No. 2: LSU
- No. 3: Wofford
No. 4: Long Island University
It's full steam ahead to this weekend where the Tigers will prepare to continue their magical run with their sights set on bringing more hardware back Baton Rouge.
Phase 1: Handle business in the Chapel Hill Regional.
LSU's title defense journey will begin this Friday with the Tigers prepared to take on Wofford.
LSU Country will have the latest on LSU's postseason run as they gear up for this weekend's slate to begin the NCAA Tournament.
