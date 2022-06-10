LSU Hosting 7-on-7 Camp, Names to Monitor During Huge Recruiting Weekend for Tigers

LSU is set to host a number of top in-state recruits in both the 7-on-7 tournament and offensive line/defensive line camp Friday. This gives head coach Brian Kelly and his staff the chance to get a glimpse at prospects in the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes.

The 7-on-7 camp, which is a tournament style event created by Frank Wilson during his previous stint under Les Miles, will feature a myriad of the state’s top gunslingers along with skill position players.

As for the OL/DL camp, offensive line coach Brad Davis will get a front row seat at some of Louisiana’s finest big guys up front. With both events being separate, Baton Rouge will be hosting an incredible number of prospects.

Here are a few players to keep an eye on Friday:

Arch Manning (QB) - Isidore Newman - 2023

Manning, the nation’s consensus No. 1 recruit, will be competing in the 7-on-7 tournament with Newman and the flurry of weapons he has in his arsenal. To get him back on campus and in front of other LSU targets is a win for Kelly and the Tigers.

After Eli Holstein committed to Alabama, it opened the door that much more for Manning to continue looking at other top programs. With Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss looking to be the frontrunners, there has been chatter of Manning having significant interest in the Tigers after Brian Kelly took over the program.

Manning will be the headliner of what is set to be a star-studded 7-on-7 camp Friday.

Eli Holstein (QB) - Zachary High School - 2023

The Alabama pledge is set to throw in the 7-on-7 event, competing against some of the state’s top talent. The former Texas A&M commit reopened his recruitment back in March, electing to take his talents to Tuscaloosa last month.

The four-star quarterback has been one of the country’s most efficient pocket-passers during his time at Zachary High. Now preparing for his senior season while putting on display his cannon during multiple showcases, Holstein looks to continue flying up the rankings before suiting up for the Crimson Tide in 2023.

Ju’Juan Johnson (ATH) - Lafayette Christian - 2024

Johnson has seen his stock rise significantly over the last few months, reeling in an offer from LSU along the way. After a strong showing at the Tigers camp last week, it’s seen his recruitment take off.

The versatile athlete looks to compete with Lafayette Christian in the 7-on-7 event and continue getting the national recognition he deserves. With offers from Mississippi State and Nebraska also this month, Johnson has put recruiters on notice before his junior campaign.

Offensive Line/Defensive Line Camp names to monitor:

St. Augustine DL Kyran Bourda (2023)

St. Augustine OL Tyree Adams (2023)

IMG Academy DL Jahkeem Stewart (2026)

Final Thoughts

This weekend will be a monstrous recruiting period for LSU. Hosting numerous high-caliber players in their camps, getting the chance to evaluate under the radar prospects, this coaching staff will surely have their hands full keeping tabs on everything.

Along with this weekend's camps, LSU will be hosting official visits to campus. A name to monitor is 2023 wide receiver Kyle Parker, who has seen his stock rising throughout the offseason.