LSU Making Strong Push for Five-Star Receiver out of Baton Rouge

Brian Kelly and his LSU staff have been tearing up the recruiting trail as of late, hosting a number of top talents, but one stands out from the rest. Aside from quarterbacks such as Jaden Rashada and Dante Moore being of the utmost priority in the 2023 class, Baton Rouge native Shelton Sampson continues to generate significant buzz.

The five-star wideout who plays for Catholic High School right down the road is a major target for Kelly. To keep elite talent in-state has been a major topic of conversation for this LSU staff and landing Sampson would be the start of something significant for the Tigers.

Sampson is rated as the No. 30 overall player and No. 5 receiver in the 2023 class by the 247Sports Composite. A physical, high-flying receiver who excels at fighting through contact to make tough, contested catches, Sampson would be a major addition to an already loaded receiver room.

Sampson has been on campus for numerous unofficial visits, meeting with the new coaching staff and getting acclimated with the changes this program is making, but getting an official visit from the five-star is imperative.

He’ll be heading to Tallahassee this weekend on an official visit with Florida State and taking a trip up to Tuscaloosa on an official visit with Nick Saban and Alabama the following weekend.

Not in any hurry to commit, Sampson still has a few official visits to take, with LSU, Texas A&M and Oregon also being in the mix.

Recently, we’ve seen a number of top Louisiana prospects take their talent elsewhere, namely to Alabama. After losing out on Shazz Preston, Aaron Anderson and a few other elite in-state prospects last year, it’s important for Kelly to set the tone with his 2023 recruiting class and keep Sampson in Baton Rouge.

After a productive unofficial visit Tuesday, LSU is trending in the right direction, but this staff will have to put in some work for Sampson to get on campus for an official visit before it’s too late.

A gifted receiver who is sure to bring in a myriad of other talents with him to LSU, it’s no secret he’s one of the top targets remaining in the 2023 class. With the Tigers making a strong push, it could all come together for Kelly and his staff in landing one of the state’s top guys left on the market.