LSU Misses Out on Arch Manning Sweepstakes, Other Quarterback Commitments to Watch

With LSU missing out on the Arch Manning sweepstakes after he committed to the University of Texas Thursday morning, their focus shifts elsewhere. Manning had long been expected to pledge to either Georgia or Texas, but after a productive official visit last weekend in Austin, a commitment gained traction.

Manning, the consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class, has had one of the more notable recruitments over the last few years. The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, the expectations were always going to be high. Now, his decision has been made with the weight lifted off of his shoulders.

It comes to no surprise Manning made his decision early Thursday. The Manning Passing Academy is set to begin this weekend with a flood of media attention prepared to attend. A decision made, it gives Manning the chance to enjoy the camp and not have to deal with recruitment questions.

For the Tigers, they still have a few options left on the table. Their foot has been on the gas for five-star quarterback Dante Moore. Moore has been on LSU’s campus this summer with the Tigers staff making a hefty impression.

Though Moore has been on quite the recruitment tour this summer. Officially visiting LSU along with Oregon and Texas A&M this month, the Detroit native has also been on Michigan’s campus recently as well.

LSU may have come into Moore’s recruitment later than most, but head coach Brian Kelly and his coaching staff, namely quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, have made a lasting impression. The Tigers will be in a heavyweight battle for Moore who seems to be trending in the direction of LSU, Michigan and Oregon

Another quarterback the Tigers have turned up the heat on is four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada. The California native delayed his commitment after originally scheduling his announcement for June 18th. Rashada is now set to commit this Sunday.

Many expected Rashada to pledge to Billy Napier and the Florida Gators last weekend, but after delaying his commitment and visiting Miami this week, it’s certainly up in the air now. With Miami and Florida in the lead, don’t count out the Tigers in this one.

Hosting Rashada on an official visit earlier this month, Coach Kelly and the Tigers have given their pitch, hoping it can be enough to land the highly-touted quarterback.

Luckily for the Tigers, their quarterback room is loaded for the next few years with five-star Walker Howard arriving on campus, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier showing tremendous growth and Jayden Daniels having two years of eligibility for LSU. Not to mention Myles Brennan can provide veteran leadership to the group during his final season in Death Valley this fall.

The Tigers have some work to do on the recruitment trail when it comes to gunslingers, but don’t count out this coaching staff with time to continue developing relationships with some of the hottest names left on the market.