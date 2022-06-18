News: Four-Star Safety Maurice Williams Commits to LSU in 2024 Cycle

Skip to main content
Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek safety Maurice Williams announced his commitment to LSU Saturday afternoon, making him commit No. 1 in the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder developed a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Matt House and defensive backs coaches Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples. A four-star, top 100 prospect, his recruitment has exploded this spring.

Williams was on campus for an unofficial visit with the Tigers this weekend where he ultimately felt at home. Ready to commit this summer and shut the process down was on his mind for quite some time, leading him to pledge to Brian Kelly and his staff.

With his mother’s side of the family residing in New Orleans and throughout Louisiana, it didn’t take long for him to feel comfortable leaving Texas and committing to LSU. Visiting both Ohio State and Texas this summer, LSU took charge of Williams’ recruitment rather quickly.

His visit with LSU saw one-on-one time with both Coach Kelly and Coach Cooks, making him feel right where he needed to be. Ending the visit with a workout with Kerry Cooks, it added more fuel to the fire to commit to the Tigers.

Williams now joins a rich bloodline of talented defensive backs to come through Death Valley, hoping to keep the tradition alive.

A polished, versatile safety when in coverage, the Tigers are getting a prospect who has the instincts to make an immediate impact for the program when his number is called. Elite footwork paired with physical traits, Williams has the chance to be up next and continue the “DBU” tradition in Baton Rouge. 

