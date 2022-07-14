NEWS: LSU Secures Commitment From Offensive Tackle Paul Mubenga

The Tigers run on the recruiting trail continues after earning a commitment from Georgia native Paul Mubenga. Mubenga became LSU‘s first offensive line commit in the 2023 cycle for coach Brad Davis.

Mubenga is commit No. 16 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed four-star running back Kaleb Jackson Tuesday morning. This is a huge win for Coach Davis, who lands a prospect with tremendous upside for his offensive line.

Mubenga chose LSU over Michigan, Texas A&M, among others, being drawn to the Tigers due to the vision Brian Kelly has for this program.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills Davis attains. For Kelly and his staff to land the Georgia native is a massive win for this program as they continue dipping into the state that is bursting with talent.

LSU is on an incredible run on the recruitment trail, landing yet another prospect in the 2023 cycle. In search of offensive lineman for this class, the Tigers fill a position of need with Mubenga, who gives them a dynamic lineman who fits their scheme beautifully.

Mubenga is relatively new to football. Growing up on the soccer field, he didn’t play competitive football until his freshman year of high school. Now, two years later, he’s amassed 40 scholarship offers while becoming one of the more versatile lineman in his 2023 class.

An official visit to Death Valley in June set the tone for Mubenga. Developing a better relationship with this LSU staff, namely offensive line coach Brad Davis, is what led him to commit to the Tigers.

We said a storm is coming with this 2023 class and it’s rapidly coming together with a new pledge seemingly every day. With June setting the table for what was to come in July, we are seeing Brian Kelly and his staff see their recruiting efforts pay off.

LSU now has 16 spots filled with their focus turning to filling positions of need over the next few months and evaluating the roster. The Tigers still have a few prospects set to announce their college decision soon in what is shaping up to be an incredible month on the recruitment trail.