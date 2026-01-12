Lane Kiffin Finds Hidden Gem in Transfer Portal, LSU Football Lands Top-100 EDGE

South Alabama Jaguars edge rusher Achilles Woods has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after receiving an official offer from the program on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Woods signed with South Alabama as a Top-100 EDGE in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle after remaining home to suit up for the program in Mobile across the last two seasons.

After taking a redshirt year in 2024, Woods made an impact for the Jaguars in 2025 where he compiled 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack for South Alabama.

Now, the 6-foot-3, 289-pounder will make his way to Baton Rouge with three seasons of eligibility after Lane Kiffin and Co. inked the talented defender on Sunday night.

LSU has retooled the defensive line via the Transfer Portal with Woods joining the likes of Auburn's Malik Blocton, Clemson's Stephiylan Green, and Tennessee's Jordan Ross and the newcomers signed to the program in the trenches.

Ross signed with the Volunteers as the program's headliner in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 EDGE in America.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder played saw meaningful reps as a true freshman in 2024 after appearing in 11 games for the Volunteers - recording three tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, a blocked punt and a touchdown.

After earning Freshman All-SEC honors, Ross took his game to the next level in 2025 as a true sophomore with the Volunteers.

Across the 2025 season, Ross upped the ante after suiting up in 11 games while tallying 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defended.

The Transfer Portal Tracker:

Quarterback (0):

LSU remains in search of a quarterback addition with Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, Elon's Landen Clark, and USC's Husan Longstreet emerging as the targers.

RB (2):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Wide Receiver (7):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Tight End (1):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Offensive Line (3):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Safety (1):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

