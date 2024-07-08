The LSU Buzz: The Latest on the No. 1 Cornerback in America, Releases Finalists

#LSU had all hands on deck for the No. 1 safety in America during his midweek visit.



- Corey Raymond leading the push.

- 4 ⭐️ LB Keylan Moses dropped in.

- 2024 signees DaShawn McBryde and Joel Rogers met up with him.



The red carpet was rolled out for 2025 5-star DJ Pickett… pic.twitter.com/zSgJzZH7xh