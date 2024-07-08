The LSU Buzz: The Latest on the No. 1 Cornerback in America, Releases Finalists
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue their pursuit of the No. 1 cornerback in America, DJ Pickett, with the prized defensive back days away from a decision going public.
Pickett, who released a final three schools on Sunday, will choose between LSU, Oregon and Miami on July 17th.
For Kelly and Co., they've done their due diligence in this one after getting Pickett down South four times this calendar year, including an official visit on the weekend of May 31st.
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond has had his foot on the gas while pulling out all the stops in pursuit of the immediate impact defensive back, but will it be enough to secure his services down the stretch with a decision looming?
The Latest Buzz on Pickett:
The LSU Buzz
Raymond and the Bayou Bengals have all hands on deck for the elite-level corner. We've seen Pickett officially visit LSU with the staff bringing in a surprise guest: Tiger legend Patrick Peterson.
Peterson, a Sunshine State native, took his talents to Louisiana as a coveted prospect with the Tigers now utilizing the resource in his recruitment. A source confirmed to LSU Country that Peterson and Pickett have kept in contact and it's a key piece in LSU's push.
LSU has pitched early playing time, versatility in the defensive backfield and more when it comes to on the field offers, but this one will ultimately come down to NIL packages. What's the latest on the LSU front?
It's simple. The Tigers knew the NIL range that Pickett would be asking for and they remain aware of that. We know Oregon and Miami, the other finalists battling for his services, are heavy hitters on the NIL front. Can the Bayou Bengals remain in the same ballpark?
Pickett's recruitment will be one that shifts every day until a decision, but LSU has all hands on deck for the prized cornerback who is at the top of the Tigers' "must haves" in 2025.
The Oregon Surge
The Oregon Ducks are surging on the recruiting trail after landing a pair of five-stars over the last few days, including the No. 1 wide receiver in America in Dakorien Moore.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks are moving with force in the NIL space and it showed in their recruitment of Moore.
The relationships Moore built between both Oregon and Texas were evident, but ultimately an impressive NIL package on the Ducks side is what propelled Moore to commit to the program, according to several reports.
Now, they're surging for Pickett's services.
Nike founder Phil Knight is leading the NIL push on Oregon's side and has provided significant resources to the program in that area.
Lanning has proven to be an elite-level recruiter with a program on the rise in Eugene, and now they've begun a major push for the No. 1 cornerback in America.
Pickett officially visited Oregon over the summer with Lanning and Co. rolling out the red carpet for their top target on the defensive back board. Can they pull off another massive commitment and land Pickett's services?
The Miami Push
Pickett has had Miami at the top of his list for months with the Florida native keeping the home state school in high regard.
There are several ties between both parties with Pickett having a family member currently on the roster in Coral Gables.
With a mix between familiarity with the program, early playing time being offered and impressive NIL packages being thrown at Pickett, the Hurricanes remain a heavy hitter in his recruitment.
The Hurricanes have been a program making noise in the NIL space ever since it became a key factor in the college football landscape. Now, they'll look to make their push for Pickett.
It's officially a three-horse race between LSU, Oregon and Miami with Pickett's decision going public in just nine days.
