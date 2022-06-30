Tigers Getting Busy on Recruiting Trail, Announcements Coming This Weekend

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have been putting in work on the recruitment trail and we are about to see the results of their effort. The month of July is set to see a number of high-priority targets announce their decisions and it could be a huge month for the Tigers.

On the defensive side of the ball is where recruitment has blossomed, with four targets set to commit in early July, but there could be a few surprises on the offensive side as well.

Here are a few LSU targets committing soon that Tiger fans should keep an eye on:

Jaxon Howard - EDGE - July 1st Announcement

This is a big one. Howard is a high-priority target for the Tigers who could be the first major domino to fall LSU’s way. The No. 1 prospect in Minnesota has been on a recruiting tear this summer, visiting Michigan, Minnesota and LSU over the last few weeks. Howard capped off his officials with a visit to Miami.

Howard’s relationship with defensive line coach Jamar Cain dates back years ago, helping the Tigers' case significantly, which puts LSU in a great position here. A piece to monitor in Howard’s recruitment is Miami getting that last official visit.

A commitment from the high four-star prospect could jumpstart the entire 2023 class and get things trending in the right direction.

Joshua Mickens - EDGE - July 3rd Announcement

Mickens is fresh off of a visit with the Tigers and has been on Brian Kelly’s radar for quite some time now. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound menace on the defensive line would add significant depth in 2023 to a loaded room.

Also visiting North Carolina and receiving significant interest from USC and Michigan State, it’s going to be a dog fight to land one of the higher risers in the 2023 class. The elite four-star prospect already attains a college frame, looking to continue working on his technique in college.

The thought of Mickens and Howard lining up alongside one another for the foreseeable future is something that has to intrigue Tigers. Two incredible talents next to each other would be something special in Death Valley.

Da’Shawn Womack - Defensive Line - July 4th Commitment

The Tigers have put their foot on the gas when it comes to defensive line prospects over the last few months, prioritizing Womack specifically. Womack will be announcing his decision Sunday with LSU certainly in the mix.

Womack has also been to Georgia, Maryland and Ole Miss this month. With the Tigers getting an official visit too, they definitely feel they’re in position to land the forceful lineman. Defensive line coach Jamar Cain and Womack have developed a significant relationship over the last few months with Cain looking to seal the deal Sunday.

To land Womack would be a critical piece to this 2023 class. It’s been a hectic summer of recruiting for the Tigers, but to head into the fall with a few commits would be a huge get for LSU.

Other commitments to monitor:

Jeremiah Hughes - Defensive Back - July 7th Announcement

Tayvion Galloway - Tight End - July 23rd Announcement

Zalance Heard - Offensive Line - Announcement TBA