Tigers Putting Foot on the Gas for Elite Five-Star Quarterback

The June recruiting period is going by rather quickly as LSU hosts a myriad of high-end recruits to campus over the next few weeks. With July being a dead period in both official and unofficial visits, 2023 prospects will be honing in on their college decision before official visits get going again in the fall.

For LSU, this means their foot is on the gas for five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who has taken a number of visits recently, namely to Michigan, his hometown university.

The Detroit native has seen his recruitment blow up over the last few weeks, being one of the hottest names on the market with most of the top 2023 quarterbacks selecting their college destination already.

Moore visited Death Valley in April and LSU is currently the favorite to land the elite gunslinger. The No. 12 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback according to 247Sports had a great relationship with former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and is developing one with Brian Kelly and his staff as well.

Dante Moore shows his athleticism as he rolls out the pocket to extend a play during his junior season.

A Texas A&M visit from July 17-19 will certainly give them a push in the Moore sweepstakes, but don’t count out Oregon to make a push as well. It’s looking strong that LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Texas A&M are starting to make an impression in his recruitment.

Kelly and his staff are all in on landing an elite quarterback in the 2023 class, hosting high four-star Jaden Rashada on an official visit a week ago. Though options will get slim if they’re unable to land either Rashada or Moore.

With Eli Holstein committing to Alabama and Arch Manning’s focus elsewhere, it’s possible the Tigers could come away empty handed in the 2023 class when it comes to a highly-touted gunslinger.

Do not count out the Tigers in Moore’s recruitment. Kelly and the staff have his attention while they continue developing a better relationship. LSU will have to go all in on landing Moore if they miss out on Rashada, who is set to commit June 18th.

It’s been an incredibly hectic month of recruiting for the Tigers as they look to solidify their 2023 class over the next few months. The summer is where things ramp up, and for Kelly, he’s fully invested in bringing a top class to Baton Rouge.