Skip to main content
Tigers Putting Foot on the Gas for Elite Five-Star Quarterback

Tigers Putting Foot on the Gas for Elite Five-Star Quarterback

The Tigers continue making a strong push for Dante Moore with slim pickings remaining in 2023 quarterback pool

The Tigers continue making a strong push for Dante Moore with slim pickings remaining in 2023 quarterback pool

The June recruiting period is going by rather quickly as LSU hosts a myriad of high-end recruits to campus over the next few weeks. With July being a dead period in both official and unofficial visits, 2023 prospects will be honing in on their college decision before official visits get going again in the fall.

For LSU, this means their foot is on the gas for five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who has taken a number of visits recently, namely to Michigan, his hometown university.

The Detroit native has seen his recruitment blow up over the last few weeks, being one of the hottest names on the market with most of the top 2023 quarterbacks selecting their college destination already.

Moore visited Death Valley in April and LSU is currently the favorite to land the elite gunslinger. The No. 12 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback according to 247Sports had a great relationship with former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and is developing one with Brian Kelly and his staff as well.

Dante Moore shows his athleticism as he rolls out the pocket to extend a play during his junior season.

Dante Moore shows his athleticism as he rolls out the pocket to extend a play during his junior season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A Texas A&M visit from July 17-19 will certainly give them a push in the Moore sweepstakes, but don’t count out Oregon to make a push as well. It’s looking strong that LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Texas A&M are starting to make an impression in his recruitment.

Kelly and his staff are all in on landing an elite quarterback in the 2023 class, hosting high four-star Jaden Rashada on an official visit a week ago. Though options will get slim if they’re unable to land either Rashada or Moore.

With Eli Holstein committing to Alabama and Arch Manning’s focus elsewhere, it’s possible the Tigers could come away empty handed in the 2023 class when it comes to a highly-touted gunslinger.

Do not count out the Tigers in Moore’s recruitment. Kelly and the staff have his attention while they continue developing a better relationship. LSU will have to go all in on landing Moore if they miss out on Rashada, who is set to commit June 18th.

It’s been an incredibly hectic month of recruiting for the Tigers as they look to solidify their 2023 class over the next few months. The summer is where things ramp up, and for Kelly, he’s fully invested in bringing a top class to Baton Rouge. 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_16090648
Basketball

Mulkey Excited for 2022 Recruiting Class, Who Can Step Up as Freshmen

By Zack Nagy5 hours ago
USATSI_7295410
Baseball

Tigers land Creighton Ace Dylan Tebrake via Transfer Portal

By Zack NagyJun 12, 2022
IMG_9826
Recruiting

Notable Prospects on Campus for LSU This Week, Who to Watch Out For

By Zack NagyJun 11, 2022
USATSI_17570278
Basketball

Shareef O'Neal Generating Buzz From NBA Teams, Several Workouts Set Before 2022 Draft

By Zack NagyJun 11, 2022
IMG_9853
Recruiting

LSU Dishes Out Numerous Offers Following Successful Day of Camps, Who Stood Out Most

By Zack NagyJun 10, 2022
USATSI_18335630
Recruiting

LSU Hosting 7-on-7 Camp, Names to Monitor During Huge Recruiting Weekend for Tigers

By Zack NagyJun 10, 2022
USATSI_17268977
Recruiting

LSU Making Strong Push for Five-Star Receiver out of Baton Rouge

By Zack NagyJun 9, 2022
USATSI_17462594
Basketball

A Look at Year Two Under Kim Mulkey, Elite Transfer Portal Class

By Zack NagyJun 9, 2022