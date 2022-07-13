Tigers Secure One-Two Punch of the  Future After Kaleb Jackson Commitment

Running backs coach and recruiting guru Frank Wilson quietly reloaded his position group in a big way throughout his first offseason back in Baton Rouge. Going out and securing the top two running backs in Louisiana, Wilson now has his tandem of the future.

The Tigers landed the No. 1 back in the state Tuesday morning after Kaleb Jackson announced his pledge to the Tigers. Jackson is a massive in-state win for the LSU program.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound prospect is a top recruit in Louisiana and a top 10 running back in the class of 2023. For Brian Kelly and his staff to keep the Baton Rouge native home is a massive win for this program as they continue trying to reel in the state’s top talent.

As a junior, Jackson led his Liberty High team to a 9-2 record and a Division-II second-round playoff appearance after rushing for 2,031 yards on 138 carries – 184.6 yards a game and 14.7 yards per touch with 29 touchdowns.

Jackson has the ability to run over defenders while also possessing the agility and finesse to shake the defense with his quick feet. It’s too lofty of expectations to compare one to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but the electric running back attains a few traits that could be similar.

His soon to be partner in crime, Trey Holly, is another monster recruit in this 2023 class. The No. 2 running back in Louisiana, Holly is also a four-star recruit who committed to LSU back in May.

The 5-foot-8, 180-pound running back held offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon, and many others.

Holly has been on a tear throughout his high school career, playing up on varsity as an eighth grader. He rushed for 2,633 yards on 296 carries and 33 touchdowns in his junior campaign and 5,196 yards and 75 touchdowns total in his first four years on varsity.

Now, Holly shifts his attention to his senior year where he continues building his body up for the college game and polishing his skill set.

Holly and Jackson will make for quite the duo in the foreseeable future if all things go accordingly. With current LSU running backs John Emery and Noah Cain draft eligible following the 2022 season, the two LSU pledges could see early playing time.

Other Tigers that will be fighting for playing time both this season and next will be Kevontre Bradford and Armoni Goodwin. Entering his sophomore season, Goodwin took a huge leap this offseason, looking to earn significant snaps in 2022.

Coach Wilson has certainly reloaded his running backs room in a big way after adding Jackson on Tuesday. To secure the state’s top two backs this offseason and continue the rich tradition of Louisiana running backs suiting up for the purple and gold, it comes as no surprise that one of the top recruiting experts in the college game secured the duo.