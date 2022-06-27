Update: Tigers Enter Crucial Stretch on Recruiting Trail, Commitments to Watch

The Tigers enter an important stretch over the next few weeks with a number of highly sought-after recruits announcing their college decisions. A major quarterback domino fell Sunday afternoon when four-star gunslinger Jaden Rashada made his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes, making these next few weeks crucial for LSU.

Though the quarterback carousel is not the important position to keep an eye on over the next few weeks. LSU has a myriad of defensive prospects on their radar that they are keeping tabs on over the month of July.

Here’s a look at who the Tigers will be monitoring as commitment dates inch closer:

Jaxon Howard - EDGE - July 1st Announcement

Howard is a high-priority target for the Tigers who just recently finished an official visit with head coach Brian Kelly and LSU. The No. 1 prospect in Minnesota has been on a recruiting tear this summer, visiting Michigan, Minnesota and LSU over the last few weeks. Howard capped off his officials with a visit to Miami over the weekend.

Howard’s relationship with defensive line coach Jamar Cain dates back years ago, helping the Tigers' case significantly, which puts LSU in a great position here. A piece to monitor in Howard’s recruitment is Miami getting that last official visit.

The Hurricanes have been on a recruiting tear, with many believing their NIL compensation has given them a major boost, so it will be important to monitor Miami in Howard’s recruitment as it comes to a close. Howard will commit Friday between a number of schools with LSU certainly in the mix.

Darron Reed - Defensive Line - July 4th Announcement

Reed has been on LSU’s campus recently, speaking highly of what the Tigers have to offer, but his recruitment has been wide open. With some projecting Florida State, Ohio State and LSU, there is no leading contender here.

After his visit to Baton Rouge, Reed felt the family-type atmosphere the Tigers are developing in Death Valley, which was a major takeaway of his. Many believe it is going to be a three-man race between the Tigers, Seminoles and Buckeyes.

Look for the Tigers to make one final push before Reed announces his commitment next Monday, July 4th. A tenacious defensive lineman who would boost the depth significantly at that position while also giving LSU a major 2023 commitment, Reed would benefit the Tigers in a number of ways.

Malik Benson (JUCO) - Wide Receiver - July 5th Announcement

The No. 1 JUCO prospect in the country certainly has LSU in the mix here. After visiting the Tigers this summer, Benson has also visited Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and a few others. The Volunteers have been doing great on the recruiting trail lately, but LSU is looking to spoil their luck here along with Georgia and Alabama.

The Tigers lost their lone 2023 wide receiver commit in Omarion Miller this month, making a pledge from Benson of the utmost priority. With LSU already having an incredibly deep wide receiver room, the addition of Benson would be the cherry on top.

Benson is set to commit next Tuesday in a significant stretch of days for the LSU Tigers. Looking to take a number of prospects off the board and shape up their 2023 class, this next week will be huge for Brian Kelly and LSU.

Other commitments to monitor:

Christian Gray - Cornerback - July 4th Commitment

Jermaine Matthews - Cornerback - July 1st Commitment

Dante Moore - Quarterback - Announcement TBA